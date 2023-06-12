DAccording to several reports, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died. This was reported, among others, by the newspaper “Corriere della Sera” on Monday. There was initially no official confirmation. The 86-year-old media entrepreneur and leader of the ruling party Forza Italia died in Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, the Italian newspaper reported.

Berlusconi went to the hospital on Friday for a planned examination. It was about health checks in connection with his chronic leukemia, as stated in a statement signed by his doctors from the Milan clinic at the time. The controls correspond to “normal medical practice” and are not a cause for concern.

Berlusconi was only recently treated in the hospital. He came to the clinic in early April for pneumonia and was also being treated for chronic leukemia. He was in intensive care for about two weeks. After a total of 45 days, he was able to leave the hospital.

Between 1994 and 2011, the right-wing populist politician was Prime Minister of Italy four times. His party is currently in government.

Berlusconi went into politics in 1994. He has been Prime Minister of Italy four times over the years. He has been a Senator since the elections last September. Before entering politics, Berlusconi had begun building the largest television empire in Italy. The MFE media group is a major shareholder in ProSieben-Sat.1 and is managed by Berlusconi’s family.







