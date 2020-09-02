Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for the coronavirus. Italy’s former prime minister may have contracted a sports legend.

Rome – Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is positive on that Coronavirus* been tested, his party announced. The 83-year-old entrepreneur and conservative politician would “continue to work from his home in Arcore, where he will spend the necessary inflation period,” said a message from the Forza Italia party that was sent via a messenger service. The party stated that Berlusconi his campaign for the regional and local elections on September 20 and 21 with “daily interviews in newspapers, television stations and on social media” will nevertheless continue.

Berlusconi has Corona: has he been infected by a sports legend?

Berlusconi's personal doctor Alberto Zangrillo said the Italian news agency Adnkronos that the ex-head of government has no symptoms of Covid-19 have. He has one because of his recent stay on the Italian island of Sardinia Corona test made. On the holiday island, Berlusconi also had contact with the former Formula 1 boss and prominent night club owner Flavio Briatore who also recently tested positive for the virus.