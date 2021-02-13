W.If our postmodern present is often described in terms of flowing, rivers and liquefaction, this is more the case for societies north of the Alps. In contrast, the political public in Italy moves in jerks, in constant defense against modernization. Where does the jolt come from? It comes from what is devotedly called “emergenza” in Italy, from a state of excited alertness, from a feeling of need. If the hut is on fire, you have to act.

Again and again it looks as if the Italian “emergenza” corresponds to what evolutionary theories call “emergence”: From a multitude of given elements, partly from chaotic complexity, something new arises, preferably something new of a higher order, which one can imagine beforehand could not have imagined. That would be the interpretation given in Italy to the emerging government under Mario Draghi.