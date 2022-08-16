Italy needs to leave the European Union (EU), as this association has completely lost its sovereignty. On Tuesday, August 16, the head of the international relations department of the Communist Party of Italy Alberto Lombardo insisted on this.

According to him, EU member states repeatedly compromised their principles and were sold to the United States. Therefore, it is necessary to restore the sovereignty of Rome through its own domestic and foreign policy.

“The key point is to leave the EU and, therefore, from all obligations, including this fictitious euro currency, which has dissolved national sovereignty,” Lombardo said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

On July 31, Alexei Pushkov, a member of the Federation Council, called the processes of European political and ideological unification the roots of Europe’s weakening.

This is how he reacted to the statement of former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl that Europe is losing its former influence and is becoming weaker in the international arena, while the importance of Asia is growing.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights, Elena Dovgan, said on July 26 that the economic sanctions of Western countries affect the most vulnerable and needy segments of the population. She pointed out that the sanctions policy leads to an increase in unemployment, corruption, and crime.

Columnist Simon Jenkins wrote in The Guardian on July 29 that sanctions against the Russian Federation were the most ill-conceived and counterproductive decision in recent history.