It was previously estimated that Italy has around 8,000 kilometers of coastline. A new measurement now came to a surprising result.

Rome – Because of a legal dispute with the EU, Italy's government measured its coastlines – and came to a surprising conclusion: While it was previously estimated that the country had a total of around 8,000 kilometers of coastline, according to new calculations it should be more than 11,000 kilometers. With the measurements, the Italian right-wing government wants to defend itself against an EU law that sees the coastal strips as a “scarce resource” and wants to draw conclusions from this for an increasing number of paid tourist beaches.

According to measurements by a working group of the “technical committee” advising the government in the legal dispute, Italy's coastlines are exactly 11,172 kilometers and 794 meters long, making them 3,000 kilometers longer than previously assumed. For comparison: 3,000 kilometers corresponds roughly to a flight distance from Berlin across the Mediterranean to Cairo in Egypt.

Italy is recalculating the length of its coastline – the background is a legal dispute with the EU

The Italian government did not commission the measurement out of pure curiosity, as several media reports. According to the online portals The default and express The calculations took place before a legal dispute over the total of 30,000 “stabilimenti balneari” in Italy, i.e. paid beaches. In the eyes of the EU, the Italian pay beaches are on public land and therefore illegal in view of the so-called Bolkestein Directive, which was passed in 2006.

The directive stipulates that state concessions must be re-tendered regularly to promote competition. A concession is a partnership between the state and a private company.

EU dispute with Italy: Paid beaches are historical and cultural heritage – “just over my dead body”

Italy does not want to regularly re-tender the state concession and has not yet adhered to the directive. The government under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni argues that the paid beaches represent a historical and cultural heritage in Italy that should be continued by locals.

In addition, the paid beaches create thousands of jobs every year. The aim is to prevent international companies from offering more when tendering for beaches and forcing their way into the country. Before her election, Meloni had already announced that “the Lidos will only be sold out over my corpse.” At the same time, among other things, bizarre laws apply to tourists on Italian beaches.

EU has proceedings against Italy's government: recalculated coastline length could help in legal dispute

Meanwhile, the EU has had enough of Italy's “strike” and apparently initiated infringement proceedings against the popular holiday destination in mid-November. The government now wants to defend itself against this with the help of precise coastal surveys. If Meloni can prove that the beaches are not a “scarce commodity” at all, she will no longer be covered by the Bolkestein Directive.

The paid beaches in Italy now cover 2,143 of the total 11,172 kilometers of coastline. Overall, they only make up around a fifth of the entire length of the beach The standard citing the environmental protection organization Legambiente, the numbers need to be put into perspective. “stabilimenti balneari” would almost only occupy sandy beaches, but hardly any rocky coasts. The total length of the sandy beaches is only 3,418 kilometers. This would mean that the 2,143 kilometers of paid beaches would account for more than 60 percent. According to an Italian law, only a maximum of 40 percent is allowed. (nz)