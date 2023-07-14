Italian billionaires ranking: Giovanni Ferrero ahead of Giorgio Armani

Forbes draws up the new ranking of billions and in Italy there have never been so many: 69. No news in the lead with John Ferrero (Ferrero) first to 40 billion dollars ahead of Giorgio Armani (Giorgio Armani SpA) with 12.4 billion dollars. The third place went to Silvio Berlusconi, but following his death the podium was conquered Sergio Stevanato and family (Stevanato Group) at $7.6 billion. Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi they now have $1.9 billion in assets and are ranked 40th.

Ranking Italian billionaires, Giorgio Armani, mister Olimpia Milano is the first “sportsman”

Many billionaires linked to football and sport: the same Giorgio Armanithe undisputed king of Italian and world fashion, has been for years mister Olimpia Milan and fresh from the second consecutive Scudetto with Ettore Messina on the bench, always won in the final against Virtus Bologna and which led the red and white club to the historic third star.

Italian billionaire ranking: Pier Silvio Berlusconi ahead of John Elkann. And mister Cremonese Arvedi is equal to the owner of Juventus

The Berlusconi family is also busy with Monza (to understand if it will be sold, in the last few hours rumors about Red Bull interested in the Brianza club). In 22nd place there is Renzo Rosso, who controls Vicenza with his holding company OTB.

John Elkan? The number one of Exor and also super sporty between Juventus and Ferrari is in 42nd place with 1.8 billion on a par with the owner of the Cremonese Giovanni Arvedi (king of steel) and with Sabrina Benetton (whose group, after a past at the helm of a super-winning sports club between basketball and volleyball, is still involved in rugby). The former president of Inter, Massimo Moratti (Saras) is trailing at $1.7 billion.

Also ranked the former patron of Fiorentina Della Valle, the Squinzi family which for several years has been the fate of Sassuolo, the owner of Atalanta Antonio Percassi and the number one of Salernitana Daniel Iervolino.

Ranking of Italian billionaires (updated on Thursday 13 July)

Giovanni Ferrero (Ferrero): 40 billion dollars

Giorgio Armani (Giorgio Armani SpA): $12.4 billion

Sergio Stevanato and family (Stevanato Group): $7.6 billion

Massimiliana Landini Aleotti and family (Menarini): 6.9 billion dollars

Piero Ferrari (Ferrari): 6.7 billion dollars

Patrizio Bertelli (Prada): 5.8 billion dollars

Miuccia Prada (Prada): $5.8 billion

Luca Garavoglia (Campari): 5.1 billion dollars

Giuseppe Crippa and family (Technoprobe): 4.3 billion dollars;

Alessandra Garavoglia and family (Campari): 4.3 billion dollars;

Claudio Del Vecchio (Delfin-Del Vecchio heirs): 3.9 billion dollars;

Rocco Basilico (Delfin-Del Vecchio heirs): 3.9 billion dollars;

Clemente Del Vecchio: (Delfin-Del Vecchio heirs): $3.9 billion;

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio: (Delfin-Del Vecchio heirs): 3.9 billion dollars;

Luca Del Vecchio: (Delfin-Del Vecchio heirs): 3.9 billion dollars;

Marisa Del Vecchio: (Delfin-Del Vecchio heirs): 3.9 billion dollars;

Nicoletta Zampillo: (Delfin-Del Vecchio heirs): 3.9 billion dollars;

Paola Del Vecchio: (Delfin-Del Vecchio heirs): 3.9 billion dollars;

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone (Caltagirone): 3.9 billion dollars

Remo Ruffini (Moncler): $3.9 billion;

Giuseppe De’ Longhi and family (De’ Longhi): 3.8 billion dollars

Brunello Cucinelli and family (Brunello Cucinelli): 3.4 billion dollars;

Renzo Rosso and family (OTB): 3.4 billion dollars;

Giuliana Benetton (Benetton Group): 3.4 billion dollars;

Luciano Benetton (Benetton Group): 3.4 billion dollars;

Susan Carol Holland (Amplifon): $3.3 billion;

Isabella Seragnoli (Coesia): 3.3 billion dollars;

Gustavo Denegri and family (DiaSorin): $2.9 billion;

Alberto Bombassei (Brembo): 2.9 billion dollars;

Gianfelice Rocca (Techint): $2.7 billion;

Paolo Rocca (Techint): 2.7 billion dollars;

Alberto Prada (Prada): $2.5 billion;

Marina Prada (Prada): $2.5 billion;

Augusto Perfetti (Perfetti Van Melle): $2.4 billion;

Giorgio Perfetti (Perfetti Van Melle): $2.4 billion;

Domenico Dolce (Dolce & Gabbana): $2.3 billion;

Stefano Gabbana (Dolce & Gabbana): 2.3 billion dollars;

Nicola Bulgari (Bulgari): 2.1 billion dollars;

Maria Franca Fissolo (Ferrero): 2 billion dollars;

Marina Berlusconi (Fininvest-heredi Berlusconi): 1.9 billion dollars;

Pier Silvio Berlusconi (Fininvest-heredi Berlusconi): 1.9 billion dollars;

Sabrina Benetton (Benetton Group): 1.8 billion dollars;

Giovanni Arvedi (Acciaierie Arvedi): 1.8 billion dollars;

John Elkann (Exor): $1.8 billion;

Massimo Moratti (Saras): 1.7 billion dollars;

Paolo Bulgari (Bulgari): 1.6 billion dollars;

Romano Minozzi (Iris Ceramica Group): 1.6 billion dollars;

Manfredi Lefebvre D’Ovidio and family (Heritage Group): 1.6 billion dollars

Barbara Benetton (Benetton Group): 1.5 billion dollars;

Nerio Alessandri (Technogym): 1.5 billion dollars;

Federico De Nora (Industrie De Nora): 1.5 billion dollars;

Mario Moretti Polegato and family (Geox): 1.4 billion dollars;

Diego Della Valle (Tod’S): $1.4 billion;

Sandro Veronesi and family (Calzedonia): 1.3 billion dollars;

Annalisa Doris (Banca Mediolanum): 1.3 billion dollars;

Massimo Doris (Banca Mediolanum): 1.3 billion dollars;

Simona Giorgetta (Mapei): 1.3 billion dollars;

Marco Squinzi (Mapei): 1.2 billion dollars;

Veronica Squinzi (Mapei): 1.2 billion dollars;

Lina Tombolato (Mediolanum): $1.2 billion;

Giuliana Caprotti (Esselunga): 1.2 billion dollars;

Marina Caprotti (Esselunga): 1.2 billion dollars;

Antonio Percassi (Odissea Srl): 1.1 billion dollars;

Luigi Cremonini and family (Cremonini Group): 1.1 billion dollars;

Barbara Berlusconi (Berlusconi heirs): 1 billion dollars;

Eleonora Berlusconi (Berlusconi heirs): 1 billion dollars;

Luigi Berlusconi (Berlusconi heirs): 1 billion dollars;

Danilo Iervolino (Espresso, BFC Media and Salernitana): 1 billion dollars;

Fulvio Montipò and family (Interpump Group): 1 billion dollars.

