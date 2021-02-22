Luca Attanasio, Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC, former Zaire), was assassinated on Monday in a attack on a United Nations convoy in the province of North Kivu, an area located in the northeast of the country where armed groups from neighboring Rwanda operate. Vittorio Iacovacci, a carabiniere of the diplomat’s escort, and the driver of the vehicle that transported both, Mustapha Milambo, also died in the attack. Attanasio and Iacovacci were captured and taken to a wooded area and died as a result of the shots received when the police tried to free them.

North Kivu is famous for hosting the Virunga Mountains National Park, one of the last sanctuaries for mountain gorillas. These emblematic animals are protected by more than 600 rangers who are also frequent victims of the instability that shakes the area, as proof that six of them were killed on January 10. Behind the attacks on both the Italian ambassador and the vigilantes last month could be the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an ethnic Hutu rebel group that opposes the Rwandan government Paul Kagame.

An ethnic Tutsi, Kagame was the winner of the civil war that raged in Rwanda in the 1990s, leading to a genocide of between 500,000 and a million Tutsi and moderate Hutus. That conflict caused some two million civilians to flee to neighboring DRC, where various armed groups continue to operate Rwandans, including the FDLR, which in the past had been financed by Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, Kagame’s great political rival. Ingabire denies that there was an attempt at ethnic cleansing in Rwanda and considers instead that in his country there was a “double genocide” between Tutsis and Hutus.

The FDLR routinely carry out kidnappings and other armed actions in North Kivu province as a means of subsistence. The attack with small arms on the United Nations convoy, which killed Attanasi, Iacovacci and the driver, would have had precisely that objective. The ambassador was initially kidnapped, according to some media, but after the UN request for help, both the police and a group of armed guards from the Virunga Mountains National Park intervened and managed to free him. Unfortunately the diplomat had received during the aggression several shots to the abdomen, for which he died shortly after being transferred in critical conditions to the hospital in Goma, the main city in the area.

Mourning in Italy



The assassination of the 43-year-old ambassador and the 30-year-old carabiniere caused a great commotion in their home country. “Italy is in mourning for these State servants who lost their lives in the fulfillment of their professional duties,” wrote the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in a statement in which he expressed his “dismay at the news of this vile attack». Messages of condolences also came from the new prime minister, Mario Draghi, and the head of the Foreign Ministry, Luigi di Maio. The Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of crimes committed abroad against Italian citizens, announced the opening of an investigation into the deaths of Attanasio and Iacovacci, with the possible aggravation of kidnapping a person for terrorist purposes.

Marie Tumba Nzeza, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DRC, promised the Italian authorities that her country will do everything necessary “to discover who is behind this ignoble crime». The minister clarified that the diplomat was participating in an initiative of the World Food Program (WFP, an agency dependent on the UN). According to local media, the convoy, made up of two vehicles carrying a total of seven people, was ambushed in the vicinity of the town of Kanyamahoro.

The father of three children, Attanasio was married to Zakia Seddiki, president of the humanitarian organization Mama Sofia, which operates in the DRC. Both were awarded last October with the Nassiriya International Prize for Peace.