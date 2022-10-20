Home page World

Spectacular rescue operation on a cruise ship: the Italian military takes a German vacationer off the deck with a helicopter and winch. © AERONAUTICA MILITARE

A German tourist has been rescued from a cruise ship in the Mediterranean. The Italian military had to intervene.

Cagliari – The Italian Air Force took a vacationer (77) from Germany from the deck of a cruise ship. An emergency: The 77-year-old was seriously ill. The cruise ship “Balmoral” in the Mediterranean was sailing off the island of Sardinia (Italy), reports Aeronautica Militare.

Emergency on the cruise ship “Balmoral”: Italian military rescues German vacationer

The crew reached the ship with a helicopter on Tuesday around 11:20 a.m. The rescue team got the woman off the deck with a winch – “within a few minutes”, according to the press release. The winch is an indispensable tool when landing is not possible, as in this case, explains the Italian military. After safe boarding, the patient was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Cagliari (Sardinia).

Rescue operation on cruise ship: military releases video

The Italian Air Force published videos of the rescue operation – also on Twitter. The footage shows a helicopter flying in an arc over the cruise ship and then slowly approaching the top deck. Rescue workers pull the vacationer into the helicopter with a winch.

The cruise ship “Balmoral” left Dover on September 27th for a tour of the Mediterranean. The ship (built in 1988) was on the sea route towards Mahón on the Spanish island of Menorca. It arrived in the port there on Wednesday (October 19). According to the profile, the “Balmoral” can accommodate up to 1,325 passengers – plus a 551-strong crew.

