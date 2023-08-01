FromRichard Strobl close

Prices are rising everywhere. In the hitherto very popular holiday region of Puglia in Italy, however, they have apparently reached a critical mark. The tourists stay away.

Lecce – Many families have been waiting for this moment for months. The last day of school is over, swimming trunks, arm bands and sunglasses are stowed in the luggage – and then it can finally start: the summer vacation. But in some of the most popular travel destinations for Germans, a nasty surprise is threatening this summer, because the costs for a family vacation are going through the roof in many places.

Reports on price shocks in Croatia recently caused a great deal of attention. But even in Italy, vacationers in 2023 will apparently have to dig much deeper into their pockets than usual. Consumer advocates had warned of price increases of up to 42 percent in Italy before the season. The actual price increases for flights even got an Italian ministry on the scene. The fear of the absence of vacationers went around.

Italy worried: Expensive prices cause problems in the first holiday region

Surveys by the Adoc Puglia consumer association show that this was apparently not unfounded. This is now sounding the alarm for the region in southern Italy that is actually popular with tourists. “The prices for a holiday in Puglia are very high and much higher than in other countries, such as Greece, Albania and others,” Adoc representative Giulia Procino told the Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

Gallipoli beach. High prices are now causing a decline in tourists in Puglia. (icon picture) © IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Marco Brivio

According to their calculations, a family of four in Puglia will pay at least 160 euros in 2023. A visit to the beach costs up to 500 euros – mind you, per day. The research was based on the fact that Adoc wanted to find out why so few holidaymakers from the region itself and from neighboring Italian regions are arriving this year. “Is Apulia losing its tourist appeal?” he asks Corriere. In recent years there has been a veritable tourism boom in the region.

According to the report, the decline in visitors affects all areas: from seaside resorts to the hospitality industry, from restaurateurs to retailers. The beach baths therefore visited 20 percent fewer visitors. This decline is therefore also reflected in the other areas.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular vacation spots in Italy Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular vacation spots in Italy

Italy’s tourism pearl Apulia is more expensive than ever: the family pays 500 euros for a day on the beach

Reason should be the horrendous prices. According to consumer associations, the average Italian family simply can no longer afford to vacation in Puglia. It is therefore particularly expensive in Gallipoli and in general in Salento. Here, a day at the beach for a family of four costs up to 500 euros. This includes the stay at the beach itself, a visit to a restaurant and a night in a bed & breakfast. The sum in Gallipoli is as follows:

Umbrella and two beach chairs: 35 to 50 euros

Double room in Bed & Breakfast: 106 to 265 euros

Restaurant visit: 35 to 150 euros See also LIVE | Lavrov: Liberate Ukrainian people from regime, Turkey to keep a close eye on 'grain deal'

In other parts of Puglia, prices are lower. Nevertheless, they apparently deter many holidaymakers. At the very least, Adoc’s consumer advocates are convinced that the decline in holidaymakers in Puglia is related to the price hikes, “accompanied by economic difficulties” as the generally high prices have already drained people’s accounts, according to Adoc. The corona crisis, the energy crisis and the rise in prices for basic necessities such as food are cited as the background.

Are the operators in southern Italy now taking consequences? In Croatia, at least, prices had been reduced significantly after many holidaymakers had canceled.

List of rubrics: © IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Marco Brivio