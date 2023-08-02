Football: Women’s World Cup, Italy 3-2 ko, South Africa in the round of 16

Coach Milena Bertolini’s women’s national team leaves the scene in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup. In front of nearly 16,000 spectators at Wellington’s Sky Stadium, the blue ones surrender 3-2 to South Africa, thus failing to qualify for the round of 16. The Italians took the lead in the 11th minute: Dhlamini tripped Beccari in the area, a penalty that Caruso coldly scored. South Africa reacts by hitting the post with Moodaly in the 21st minute and equalizing in the 32nd minute with a bad mistake by Orsi, who goes through his goal looking for a back pass towards Durante. The Azzurri equalized in the 33rd minute with a header from Beccari. In the second half, the Azzurri conceded again in the 22nd minute, when South Africa went 2-1 up with a left-footed cross from Magaia. However, Bertolini’s eleven got back on track in the 29th minute again with Caruso, who touched a gap from Girelli on the net to score a brace. Before the 90th minute, Girelli devours the 3-2 goal. At 2-2, Italy would go through again, given that Sweden has no problems against Argentina (2-0), but in the long recovery, Ellis’ selection puts in the 3-2 with Kgatlana condemning Italy to elimination and gives South Africa, in its first historic success at the World Cup, the pass for the round of 16 together with Sweden.

Women’s soccer world cup, Italy eliminated. Coach Bertolini: “Fear has taken over”

“We’re very sorry, we worked hard to get through the group and we didn’t succeed”. There is regret but also serenity in the tone of voice of Milena Bertolini, the coach of the women’s national team forced to return home after the 3-2 defeat against South Africa. “I don’t think this group lacked chemistrythe girls are comfortable with each other – explains Bertolini to the microphones of Raisport – Instead, a little fear took over, the five goals scored against Sweden took away our certainties. Today we started well, then after our own goal there was a bit of fear. The main opponent today was not South Africa but ourselves.” Bertolini, for this World Cup, has given up some veterans to favor the generational change: “I’m convinced of the choices I’ve made, I think these are the best players and that there is a future for this national team.” The coach’s contract is about to expire but she, he underlines, “my future doesn’t matter, it does that of the movement, which I hope will grow more and more. And I hope I have left a legacy with this national team.”

