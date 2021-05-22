The winner of the international song contest “Eurovision-2021” was the rock group Måneskin, representing Italy. The event was broadcast on Youtube-channel Eurovision Song Contest.

The team took first place with 524 points. The second position was taken by France (represented by the artist Barbara Pravy with the song Voilà) with 499 points. Russia, from which Manizha (real name – Manizha Sangin) spoke, was in ninth place with 204 points.

Representatives of Italy performed the song Zitti e buoni (Quiet and Peaceful) at Eurovision.

The competition, held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, has officially ended. The next Eurovision will be held in May 2022 in the winning country. 26 countries took part in the final of the competition.