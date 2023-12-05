Italy leaves the Silk Road, no comment from Palazzo Chigi

Italy leaves Silk Road. According to what is learned from authoritative sources, in recent days the Farnesina sent a letter to the Chinese embassy in which it is communicated that the Memorandum – four years after the signing of the Belt and Road Initiative– will not be renewed upon expiry.

The deadline of the agreement is March 22, 2024, the Italian government’s desire to “develop and strengthen bilateral collaboration remains firm”, as clarified in the letter. When asked about the stop to the Memorandum, Palazzo Chigi replies with a “no comment”.

The Memorandum was signed at Villa Madama in March 2019 by the then prime minister Giuseppe Conte – at the head of the yellow-green government – and by the President of the Chinese Republic Xi Jinpingmaking Italy the only G7 state to have entered the so-called Bri. An entry, that of Rome into the Silk Road, which at the time caused an earthquake in the government, with the League substantially contrary and the M5Sthen led by Luigi Di Maiostrongly in favor.

The agreement extended the collaboration between Italy And China to the entire industrial system of the two countries – from transport to energy, from steel plants to shipyards, just to mention some of the pieces on the chessboard of the agreement – and aimed to put together agreements worth 20 billion euros, between direct and induced.

