Italy is further easing its corona rules. Especially for vacationers, the new relief in summer should give a sigh of relief.

Rome – The corona numbers are not only falling in Germany. In Italy, too, the incidence and number of new infections are on the decline. Therefore, the Italian government can now announce further easing of its corona rules punctually at the peak of the holiday season.

Corona easing in Italy: mask requirement falls outside

As early as next Monday, the obligation to wear mouth and nose protection outdoors will no longer be required. “As of June 28, we will leave the obligation to wear masks outside in the white zone behind us,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote on Facebook late on Monday evening. However, this is always done in compliance with the precautionary measures established by the scientific advice of health experts.

Except for the small Aosta Valley, all regions in Italy are currently known as white zones. The loosest rules in the Italian traffic light system apply here. It is expected that the Aosta Valley will also be included in this category from next Monday.

Corona rules in Italy: These mask rules currently apply

People have to keep wearing masks indoors or on public transport. According to the newspaper “La Repubblica”, the previous rule that the protection can only be removed when you are seated continues to apply in restaurants. Outside as inside, the rules of distance remain in effect.

With the increasing relaxation of the Corona rules in Italy, politicians and health experts had also led the debate about the requirement to wear a mask in public spaces. The government had initially promised to end the mask requirement in mid-July. On Monday, the Scientific Council advised and gave the green light for June 28, as reported by the Ansa news agency.

In Italy, the number of corona cases continues to decline. On Monday, the health authorities reported almost 500 new corona infections and 21 dead from the virus. (dpa / rjs)