Coach Bertolini took advantage of the test to do the last tests before leaving for New Zealand and also sent the 17-year-old talent onto the field. Tomorrow first picks with the group dwindling to 25

Peter Scognamiglio

In Ferrara, a friendly field by tradition, Italy draws 0-0 with Morocco in the last test before flying to Auckland. In front of around 3,600 spectators – the vast majority from North Africa –, the Azzurre put in their legs 90 training minutes against the vice-champions of Africa, also expected from the World Cup (in the group with Germany, Colombia and South Korea). On the Moroccan bench a familiar face: Reynald Pedros, former midfielder of Naples and Parma, already at the helm of a powerhouse of European women’s football such as Lyon. In the first outing of the post-Sara Gama era, the armband is worn by Elena Linari – but it will always go to the player with the most appearances, among the starters – and Milena Bertolini thus launches her second world expedition, with her debut on 24 July against Argentina preceded by significant stages of approach. Tomorrow the group will go from 32 to 25 players, those who will leave for New Zealand. On 10 July, when training on the other side of the world has already begun, the final list of 11pm will be delivered. See also 100 questions about the life of Diego Armando Maradona

the choices — Many big names start from the bench (and Giuliani in the stands, achy) because the formation is aimed at dissolving some doubts before skimming the group. Space for the young Orsi, Severini (debutant) and Beccari (second in line as owner). The theoretical 4-3-3 starting is very fluid: in the non-possession phase it becomes almost a 4-4-2 on the mirror with the opponents, while building from behind is a three-way with Boattin and Serturini to give breadth. The automatisms, however, need to be oiled: we realize it at the start, when the preventive covers fail and a restart from Morocco comes very close to scoring with Ouzraoui. The rhythms are anesthetized by the heat, but Italy gradually takes the field and builds the best things by crossing from the right: first Boattin tries to volley (hitting a defender), then Beccari with a header. Shortly before the interval, another Moroccan ring with the right from the edge of the captain Chebbak who does not go far from the far post. We pay for the toxins of two weeks of work and the measures to be taken with an atypical training, all normal. See also Millionaires, with substitutes, took a tremendous point from Nacional in Medellín

pleasure dragons — At half-time the substitution swirl began and Italy benefited from it: inside Bergamaschi, Giacinti – who suffered a super chance, served by Beccari, great save by Errmichi – and the eagerly awaited Giulia Dragoni, also a debutant. You will turn 17 in November but you have charmed in the second team of Barcelona and – apparently – also in training camp in Riscone di Brunico. The totem Errmichi becomes man of the match between the Moroccan posts when he flies under the cross on a right from the edge of Giugliano. It goes on in flames and in the meantime Bonansea – also recently inside – packs an assist from the left that Dragoni himself wastes, however always showing the personality to propose. The result is close to us, but never mind. Now is the time for choices, with the youngest – this is the feeling – far from out of the game. “It’s going to be a long night,” Bertolini admits with a smile. See also James Rodríguez: will he be able to play this Wednesday? News from Greece