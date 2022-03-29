Rome – Rubble, news, a veteran of Macedonia, only one, who after 4 minutes has already conceded a goal under the legs. Turkey-Italy is not a match, it is a departure. Even if the national team wins, and even scores three goals. It’s news these days. He has nothing friendly about it, let alone “consolation”. It’s the blue “walk of shame”, a parade of shame. A match to lose even if you win: the result does not matter. Or it only counts for a residual honor. To keep one’s head high in the pillory, in the painful procession amidst the remorse it has to pay before returning home, not only metaphorically. With the fans still saddened by the World Cup faded there to further distress. For a victory that hurts even more.

The afterthought is always and only: we had to be elsewhere, if not already in Qatar at least in Oporto. What the heck is Italy doing in this remote Anatolian city? A moment ago we were at Wembley. To experiment, one would first need to mourn. Mancini tries to make sense of the evening by anticipating the themes of the next reconstruction: the future, young people, other names. The unpublished trident Raspadori-Scamacca-Zaniolo, then Zaccagni. Two points out of three from Sassuolo: the double scored by the European champion.

Now it’s called a restart, but it’s too early: it’s a counterattack of fate. Good for diluting and then defusing the almost telluric tremor that accompanies the first half hour of the blues. Which, as if to testify the shock they still have on them, capitulate immediately: Under first overcomes Chiellini on his weak foot, then slips Donnarumma under his legs. An allegory, not a goal. It’s been 3 minutes and change. Up to Konya we feel the fall of arms of an entire country, at least of the irreducible part that has not yet changed its channel. The national team that had an appointment with Ronaldo ended up in exile, in the cold. From a possible magical night to an evening with poor makeup. Also because we are facing a real team, Turkey, and not a pungiball like Macedonia. Opponents also eliminated, but not so badly.

Three goals when no longer needed. By transitive property the spectator projects the unease in Portugal: what would this national team have collected there? Mancini’s words echo: “We wanted to go to the World Cup to win it“. Italy’s equalizer comes from a free kick: Biraghi’s free-kick-cross, Cristante’s header in the 35th minute. Once we would have called them reserves, now they are names of the revolution. The doubling, after 3 minutes, is by Raspadori, he yes among the most futuristic: goals under Cakir’s legs. Small satisfactions. The Sassuolo striker signs the breezy rebirth with a brace in the 70th minute, before Mancini starts the changeover carousel. For everyone a crumb of the field, while the game dissolves, Turkey shortens the gap and elsewhere Qatar wins: Portugal, and Poland. No, Italy doesn’t. The bill is very high, the rest is Mancio.

