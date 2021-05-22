Italy has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 ahead of France and Switzerland. Spain has been in 24th position with six votes, only ahead of Germany (3) and the United Kingdom, which has not obtained any points from the jury or the public. The Eurovision Song Contest has returned after a year of absence and has done so under strict security protocol and with a live audience at the Ahoy theater in Rotterdam (Netherlands). In the stands there have been 3,500 spectators who have been able to remove the mask once seated in their town.

The covid has been present first with Iceland, which has acted in a video recorded by a positive in its delegation, and then with the representative of Spain. Blas Cantó has acted a few minutes past ten at night with his song I will stay, dedicated to his maternal grandmother, who died in December 2020. She, the woman with whom he practically grew up replacing two teenage parents, is one of the almost 80,000 Spaniards who have died from coronavirus and the engine that moves his song. The bookmakers ranked Italy, France and Malta among the favorites.

