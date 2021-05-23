Italy has won the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in a close contest that has also faced two opposing musical styles in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, host of this edition of the contest. The rock theme Zitti e Buoni (Quiet and good) of the Italian group Maneskin, resounding, without concessions and with a presentation heir to the late British artist David Bowie, has been able to with his main rival, the gala singer Barbara Pravi and his song Voilà, which has been in second position. Pravi drinks in turn from the legendary saga of chansonnier, the singer-poet like Edith Piaf or the Belgian Jacques Brel.

This has been the performance of Blas Cantó in Eurovision 2021

The Spanish Blas Cantó has been in 24th position out of 26 participants, with six points from the jury and none from the public. The Netherlands, the host country, has also not gotten votes from the public, although it has added 11 points. The United Kingdom was in last place without a single vote from the jury or the spectators. Spain has given its 12 points to France.

Blas sang, during his performance at the Ahoy in Rotterdam. Sander Koning / POOL / EFE

Jerk among the young

Damiano David, Maneskin’s Italian vocalist, put his hands to his head when he found himself the winner and then enthusiastically shouted that “rock never dies”. The winners have sung in Italian, claiming the right to be different, to breathe without hindrance or impediment. Italy led the pools, followed by France and Malta, and they were the favorites from the first rehearsals. Maneskin means “moonlight” in Danish, their bassist’s native language, and the four members of the group have known each other since high school. Her pull among the youngest voter has been decisive and has been measured with the intensity of Barbara Pravi. The French singer has a message of equal strength, but with a scenery opposite to the tear of the Italians, who in the end have taken the Eurovision glass microphone.

Blas Cantó, the Spanish representative, performed in thirteenth position, after Iceland, of which a live recording was broadcast because two members of the group have coronavirus. He sang began to cap his theme I will stay somewhat nervous until the musical accompaniment enveloped him. The artist has finally succeeded in paying tribute to his grandmother, who died of covid-19. Shortly before jumping on stage, he recognized his nerves because he was “before the performance of his life.” Happiness and excitement were, however, stronger. Dutch commentators have called Blas Cantó’s topic “very meaningful and personal,” but consider it to be similar to Arcadian, Duncan Laurence’s song, winner in 2019.

Pilot test

The security and hygiene measures of the pandemic have reduced the capacity of the Ahoy to 3,500 spectators, a room that admits 15,000, but they have not been able to overshadow the party. More than ever, Eurovision has been that, a celebration of music in a show where everything seemed new. The Dutch Government lifts the restrictions little by little and there are still no mass events, so the explosion of light and sound of the festival has tasted of glory. The pandemic has also turned the public into a mirror more important than ever for artists, and the gala began with the presentation of the 26 finalists surrounded by three of the four presenters singing on stage. It was a nod to the twinning with the audience in a time of crisis like this. Eurovision organizers have not forgotten the Dutch singer Duncan Laurence, who won the final in 2019 and now has coronavirus. He has presented his new song, Stars, by means of a previously recorded video.

Barbara Piévic, known as Barbara Pravi, with the song ‘Voilà’. Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP

The festival is conceived as a pilot test to evaluate the rate of infections, and despite the fact that diagnostic tests were mandatory every 48 hours, those over 70 have been excluded to avoid risks. The result has been a very young audience of diverse nationalities, since foreign professionals and students residing in the Netherlands have signed up. For viewers with hearing problems, the performers have added dance to the sign language, self-made choreography to better convey the emotions of the songs. Her fidelity to the texts has been such that when the interpreters from Finland sang that they made “a comb” to their surroundings, the translator did it with her hands. The French Pravi asked for “sandwiches and strawberries” and they brought her strawberry sandwiches, a very popular combination in the Netherlands. He found it hideous and “disgusting”, but he appreciated it anyway. Moldovan artist Natalia Gordienko had an even worse time because she dropped the microphone during her performance and was picked up by one of her dancers

