IItaly goes into the final European Championship qualifier against Ukraine in a good starting position. On Friday evening, Squadra Azzurra won 5:2 (3:0) against North Macedonia. A draw against Ukraine next Monday in Leverkusen is enough for Italy to qualify directly for the European Championships in Germany. Albania and Denmark already bought their EM ticket on Friday.

Matteo Darmian (17th minute) gave Italy the lead, Federico Chiesa (41st/45th+2) scored a brace within six minutes, Giacomo Paspadori (81st) and Stephan El Shaaraway (90th+3) scored in the final phase. Jani Atanasov (52nd/74th) was successful twice for North Macedonia. Italy and Ukraine go into Monday’s direct duel in Group C with ten points each. The Italians won the first leg, meaning a draw is now enough for them.

Albania and Denmark qualified for the European Championship

The English, who had already qualified, won against Malta 2-0 (1-0). After an own goal from Enrico Pepe (8th), Bayern striker Harry Kane (75th) was successful in the second half. Kane scored his eighth goal in European Championship qualifying, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku (ten goals each) have scored more often.

Albania completed the surprise with a 1-1 (1-0) draw against the Republic of Moldova and qualified for a European Championship for the second time after 2016. The team, coached by former Brazilian international Sylvinho, took the lead in the 25th minute with a penalty from Sokol Cikalleshi, and Vladyslav Baboglo (87th) equalized shortly before the end of the game. In Group E, Poland and the Czech Republic drew 1-1 (1-0), meaning that the Czech Republic and Moldova will duel for the second European Championship ticket on the last match day.

Denmark defeated Slovenia 2-1 (1-1) in the top game of Group H and thus secured their ticket to the European Championship as group winners. Joakim Maehle (26th) and Thomas Delaney (54th) scored for the 2021 European Championship semi-finalists, while Slovenia’s Erik Janza (30th) made it 1-1. After a 3-1 (1-0) home win over San Marino, Kazakhstan still has a chance of qualifying for the European Championship. Kazakhstan and Slovenia meet on the last matchday. Finland managed a 4-0 (1-0) victory over Northern Ireland, but can only qualify for the European Championships via the playoffs.