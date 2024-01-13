Ministry of Defense: Italy will take part in a possible EU operation in the Red Sea

Italy will take part in a possible EU operation to protect merchant ships in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthi movement. This was stated by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, writes RIA News.

He recalled that 15 percent of world maritime trade ships pass through the Red Sea. “Italy is the most affected country. We already have a ship in this area that protects our ships,” he emphasized.

The minister clarified that Rome had not received an offer to take part in attacks on Houthi positions, since Italy’s allies know that it will need parliamentary support.

Earlier it became known that the European Union (EU) is considering the possibility of conducting a military operation in the Red Sea due to the ongoing attacks by the Yemeni Houthis.