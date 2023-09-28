The Government of Italy approved this Wednesday a decree that will accelerate medical tests for migrants who declare themselves minors and will expel them if these tests determine that they are over 18 years of age. It will also allow children from 16 years of age to be accommodated with adults when there is no space in children’s centers. This is the latest of the measures that the Government of the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has implemented to stop irregular immigration and decongest reception services. They have been of no use until now. The country has registered a volume of arrivals only comparable to the migration crisis of 2015 and 2016: so far this year, Italy has received 133,131 people, double that of 2022.

Specifically, the new measures approved by the Council of Ministers allow clinical tests to be accelerated for those who are declared unaccompanied minors, always with prior authorization from the Prosecutor’s Office. If the age referred to is not true, the Italian justice system may accuse the individual of a crime of false testimony and sentence him to expulsion, as confirmed this Wednesday in a press conference by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi.

Anthropometric examinations are very controversial because doctors and NGOs denounce that they do not serve to determine real age. In Spain, they consist of a wrist x-ray and a jaw analysis. Until 2021, they were also subjected to stripping and exploration of their genitals, but the practice was prohibited with the approval of the Spanish child protection law. It is a rebound that has been increasing progressively, but this summer it has done so with special intensity. In July, 23,388 arrivals were registered through the Central Mediterranean, 69% more than in the same month of the previous year. In August, the European Union border surveillance agency (Frontex) registered 25,152, 2,000 more than in July and than in the same period of the previous year. Since January 2023, migrant arrivals through the Central Mediterranean have increased by 115% compared to the same period in 2022.

The Italian island of Lampedusa, closer to the coasts of Africa than to those of Europe, has once again become a hot zone. In September, nearly 12,000 migrants arrived in just four days, almost the same as in all of 2019 in all of Italy (11,471), according to Matteo Villa, principal researcher at the Institute for International Policy Studies (Ispi). The migrant reception center, with capacity for about 400 people, has received more than 6,000 people.

Given these data, Meloni asked the G-20 for help and rushed to approve two new decree-laws: the one last week, to accelerate expulsions, and now, a fourth that concerns minors. Of those arriving in Italy in 2023, 11,650 declared themselves unaccompanied minors. “We accelerate the expulsions of dangerous illegal immigrants, we introduce full protection for all women and maintain the same for minors, but with the new rules it will no longer be possible to lie about one’s real age,” He has written the far-right leader on the social network

The Meloni Government began its fight against irregular immigration in January with a decree that made the rescue work of NGOs in the Mediterranean difficult. Later, another eliminated the right to protection for immigrants without the right to asylum. The third extended the retention time for those who are going to be expelled to 18 months, the maximum allowed by law, and approved the opening of new centers to house future repatriates.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Piantedosi also announced other rules this Wednesday. On the one hand, the detention of minors from the age of 16 is contemplated, with adults when there is no space in children’s centers. “On a provisional basis and for a period not exceeding 90 days,” the minister stated. The expulsion of migrants with convictions for reasons of “social danger” may also be accelerated, including those who have a long-term residence permit. Finally, it is approved that all asylum-seeking women can access the Reception and Integration System (SAI), which offers greater protection and which until now was restricted to pregnant women or mothers with children.

A year of hard work

For migration experts, the strategy has failed because it has chosen to apply a heavy hand, instead of strengthening the rescue and reception systems. Researcher Matteo Villa maintains: “We used to give 35 euros per day and per migrant to the reception centers, most of which were privatized. In 2018, the amount was reduced by 25 euros. With that amount, you can only feed them and give them a bed. So almost no one wants to open new places and the Government does not recognize that this budget is too low.”

Juan Matías Gil is head of mission of the Geo Barents, the Doctors Without Borders humanitarian rescue ship operating in the Central Mediterranean, and highlights the lack of European support. “In 2015, 165,000 people arrived in Italy, but only 9,000 landed in Lampedusa because at that time there was Operation Triton and the NGOs worked under the coordination of the Maritime Coordination Center in Rome, so people were rescued before reaching the island,” he recalls. “When these operations are withdrawn, people have no other goal than to get to Lampedusa,” he points out.

Mare Nostrum It was another great initiative, in this case Italian, to monitor almost the entire central Mediterranean in 2014 and 2015. It then became a European one and the operational limit was reduced. “The number of people rescued by NGOs increased from 0% in 2014 to 42% in 2016, when public rescue already disappeared,” Villa lists.

Gil emphasizes, for his part, how the new legislation that further restricts the work of NGOs dedicated to humanitarian rescue has also done a lot of damage. These organizations are prohibited from carrying out more than one rescue per voyage and when they pick up shipwrecked people they must disembark them in the port that the authorities in Rome indicate, even if it is very far away. “Now, a large part of the arrivals to Italy are autonomous, because the more restrictions they put on us [a las ONG]”We work less, more people come to Lampedusa, and there are more accidents and deaths.” “NGOs now only intervene in 8% of arrivals. The rest are autonomous arrivals,” Villa completes.

According to ISPI data, during the Government of Giuseppe Conte, in 2018, the average distance that ships traveled until disembarking was only 65 nautical miles (about 120 kilometers). With Mario Draghi it was 180. With Meloni, the average is 420 miles or 775 kilometers.

If NGOs do not comply with the legislation, they face fines of up to 50,000 euros and the detention of rescue vessels from ten days to indefinitely, as has already happened to MSF and the Spanish company Open Arms at the end of August. But, at the same time, these measures are sometimes not applied even by those who created them, because after such a hectic summer in the Mediterranean, it has been the Italian authorities themselves who have ended up asking NGOs to carry out the rescues of those Their coast guards did not arrive.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.