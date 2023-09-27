The Italian government approved this Wednesday (27) a decree to accelerate the medical examination of migrants who declare themselves to be minors upon arrival in the country and, if it is proven that they lied, the sentence could be expulsion.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi explained at a press conference that migrants who declare themselves minors will undergo an anthropometric examination.

“It is foreseen that, in the event that the result of this analysis contradicts the assertion of minority, the sanction applied could be expulsion, because [o migrante] would be committing a crime of false declaration”, he explained.

In short, the decree-law approved by the Council of Ministers allows the acceleration of these clinical tests on unaccompanied minors, subject to prior authorization from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

If the declared age is not true, the judicial authorities may issue a conviction for the crime of false testimony and the penalty may be deportation.

The decree was issued in a year of high migratory flow from North Africa through the central Mediterranean: 133,131 people have disembarked on the Italian coast so far, twice as many as in the same period in 2022 (70,320) and three times as many as in 2020 (45,599).

Of the total, 11,650 migrants were declared unaccompanied minors this year.

In cases of extreme urgency and lack of space in facilities for minors, they can be housed in adult centers temporarily and for a period not exceeding 90 days.

The new legislation provides for the acceleration of the expulsion of migrants affected by judicial measures for reasons of social danger and public order.

This will also apply to migrants with long-term residence permits.

Furthermore, protection is extended to female asylum seekers. Until now, only mothers with children or pregnant women could access the Reception and Integration System, which is more protected, while others were treated in the same way as men.

The decree corrects this policy and provides access for all women to more protected structures, such as the aforementioned system.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni claimed on social media that the decree “accelerates the expulsion of dangerous irregular migrants, introduces full protection for women and maintains that for minors, not allowing them to lie about their age.”

This is the fourth decree on migration that Meloni approved this year.

The first made the mission of NGO boats difficult, assigning them distant ports to disembark migrants and preventing more than one consecutive rescue operation; the second eliminated “special protection”, a protection offered by Italian law to migrants who are not entitled to asylum or subsidiary protection.

The third, approved last week, extends the detention time for those sentenced to expulsion to the maximum legal limit allowed by the European Union (EU), 18 months, and provides for the opening of new Permanence Centers for Repatriation.

Meloni’s government is trying to manage the wave of migration on its southern border, especially on the small island of Lampedusa, the Italian territory closest to the coast of Africa and where more than 10,000 migrants disembarked at the beginning of September in just three days.