Successive Italian governments often boast that their country enjoys a privileged relationship with Russia without having to renounce European centrality or full harmony with the United States. The centuries-old left hand of Italians and their ability to get along with everyone has once again been revealed in the geopolitical struggle unleashed on account of covid-19 vaccines.

Two days after Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, director of the board of directors of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), cast doubt on the safety of the Russian preparation Sputnik V, saying that putting it on was like ‘playing game Russian roulette ”, Moscow assured that Italy will be the first European country to manufacture this drug. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have already approved its use without waiting for the verdict of the EMA, which until last week did not have all the necessary documentation to verify its safety and efficacy.

Kiril Dmitriev, head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund that is responsible for the development and export of the vaccine, confirmed on Tuesday that agreements had been reached to produce doses of Sputnik V in Italy, France, Spain and Germany, without offering further details. From other sources it was learned that in Italian territory the manufacture will be carried out by the private pharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma & Biotech, of Swiss origin and with a plant in the town of Caponago. The regional authorities of Lombardy, where this factory is located, assured that they heard the news from the press and added that there is no type of agreement between public institutions. A spokesman for the French Ministry of Industry assured for his part that he had no information that any French company would produce Sputnik V.

In the Italian case, the confirmation of the contract with Moscow came from Vincenzo Trani, president of the Italo-Russian Chamber of Commerce, a private body based in Milan, who assured that manufacturing will begin in June and that up to 10 million doses will be produced. before the end of 2021. “The agreement is the first of its kind with a European partner. It can be considered a historic step, which proves the good state of relations between the two countries and shows that Italian companies see beyond the political differences “, said Trani, who was” optimistic “about the possibility that the EMA will give approval of the use of the Sputnik V vaccine.

“One thing is the production and another is the distribution and purchase of a product”, recognized however the president of the Italo-Russian Chamber of Commerce. Sources from the Government of Mario Draghi explained that they did not know anything about the agreement for the manufacture of the serum created in Russia and clarified that Rome has not asked the EMA to rush to approve Sputnik V. Draghi, instead, it is pressing to avoid the export to non-EU countries of vaccines manufactured in European territory by companies that have not fulfilled their delivery commitments with Brussels. Last week it proved this by blocking the shipment to Australia of 250,000 vials of AstraZeneca.

Who will not have to wait for the approval of Sputnik V to be immunized is the Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, who received a dose of Moderna’s drug on Tuesday in a public hospital in Rome. The head of state waited for the turn of his age group and was vaccinated like just another Italian.