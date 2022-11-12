Pafundi, record call-up: Mancini calls him at 16 for tests with Albania and Austria

For the two friendlies of Italy against Albania and Austria, the first call-up for Simone Pafundi, Udinese playmaker born in 2006 stands out. He is one of the purest talents to emerge from the Italian youth teams who in May, just 16 years and three months old, he made his debut in Serie A in the final minutes of the match against Salernitana, beating the record of the youngest debutant in Serie A by Ghanaian Stephen Appiah (17 years and 49 days). Also in May he had already been called by Roberto Mancini for the internship of players of interest for the national team.

Who is Simone Pafundi: the class of 2006 called up for the national team by Mancini

Simone was born in Monfalcone on March 14, 2006, from Neapolitan parents who moved to Friuli. At the age of five he starts playing for the local team and immediately stands out for his extraordinary talent that always leads him to play from ‘under age’. In 2014 he was noticed by Udinese during a tournament in Rivignano. His agility skills, which he combines with great speed in jumping the opponent and an extraordinary ability to achieve and assist, lead him to take the limelight even among the Bianconeri Debutants and throughout the process in the youth teams up to the landing. , he 2006, in a Udinese Primavera made up of 2003 and 2004. Thus comes the triumph in the Primavera 2 tournament, which ended with 6 goals and 7 assists in 14 appearances (thanks to an injury that kept him out from November to February) and the called to the first team where he begins to train under the orders of Gabriele Cioffi and then Andrea Sottil.

Pafundi had been close to giving in to the flattery of Chelsea who wanted to take him to their ‘academies’ in England, but the desire of his parents not to move him too far from home convinced him to sign his first professional contract, three years, as soon as he turned 16 of age. His brother Andrea, born in 2004, is his teammate in the Udinese Primavera: “Maybe we are less together on the pitch, because there are those who play more and those who play less, but off the pitch that’s all for me.” Simone said, “sharing the locker room with him gave me a great hand to make the best of it”.

