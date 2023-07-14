It all happened in the second half after the 0-0 draw in the 45th minute: twice ahead, with Vignato and Pisilli, who were caught up twice, the Azzurrini found the decisive goal with Lipani 4′ from the 90th minute

Peter Scognamiglio

The night in Malta was magical: Italy played the perfect match and beat Spain 3-2, taking a place in the final of the U19 European Championship by force. On Sunday at 9 pm in Ta'Qali, on the road to the Azzurrini, Portugal will be back on the move from one five to the next: 5-0 against Norway in the other semi-final, after a 5-1 defeat of Italy in the group stage . It will be revenge in a broad sense, but with other assumptions. Twice reached (1-1 and then 2-2) in a match always lived in command, Alberto Bollini's team manages to win in the final by once again exploiting dead balls (decisive in this European Championship): the joy explodes on Lipani's header, on his second goal in the tournament, one of the veterans of the U20 World Cup who have no desire to go on holiday in this long blue summer. Italy thus takes away the satisfaction of sending home one of the big favorites of the tournament, who had never known defeat on the way to the final stage. After the semi-final lost against England a year ago in Slovakia, we are back in the fight for the title: the last time in 2018 (against Portugal, in Finland, with Frattesi, Zaniolo and Scamacca), the only success in 2003 .

winning moves — Bollini, demonstrating full command of his group, redesigned the eleven again in the absence of the suspended Ndour: the atypical midfielder was replaced by Hasa, in a return to 4-3-3, however different from the previous versions. Alessandro Dellavalle from Turin makes his debut in defense, pairing up in the center with his cousin Lorenzo from Juventus (always a starter in this European Championship). Regonesi thus returns to his natural role as a low left winger with Missori on the right, while Kayode is advanced on the right of the attacking trident (completed by Esposito and Vignato). The use of Fiorentina's full-back up front serves to block the Spanish push, but it is also a source of opportunities. Italy continues to shine in static situations, including throw-ins: the first blue opportunity in fact comes from a "cross" with Kayode's hands for Esposito's head, which enhances Iribarne's reflex. The axis also works on the second blue ring, just before the quarter of an hour: and the scene repeats itself, with the goalkeeper canceling the headbutt of the Inter-owned center forward (on an assist from the purple winger). In the 37th minute, Pisilli's incursion from Kayode called the Almeria goalkeeper to intervene: the ball danced on the line amidst the protests, but it didn't seem to enter the goal. Faticanti also tries on the volley and the first half turns out to be basically one-way, because the aggressiveness of the Azzurrini's pressing and markings (Hasa, in sacrifice, does not let Palacios breathe) prevents the Spaniards from unrolling the usual dribble.

show — The 0-0 is tight, overall. And in fact Italy unplugs the game at the start of a second half to remember: another high effective recovery, Hasa opening for Vignato, the left foot is not irresistible but Iribarne – excellent up to that moment – ​​gets his hands punctured to the 1-0. However, the joy didn't last long: on the first overturning, the ball reached Barberà (top scorer of the tournament with four goals) in the area who adjusted it and spun it past Mastrantonio (1-1). Italy reacts immediately and the show becomes top-level: on Regonesi's push, Hasa has the opportunity to volley and does it very well, with a rediscovered Iribarne who is very good at deflecting with a kidney shot on the crossbar. The new blue lead can be felt, it's in the air: a specialized commando, Pisilli starts in the slalom at 18 meters and after having jumped two opponents he goes on goal from the middle of the wing, signing a beautiful 2-1. Even here, however, there wasn't even time to think about management: from a free-kick on the trocar, a poisonous ball pushed into goal by defender Gasiorowski's paw, to the second goal after the one scored against Iceland. On 2-2, Bollini's changes try to give oxygen, while racing at a thousand per hour. And they are decisive: inside Koleosho (relegated with Espanyol) who wins a corner, on which the other substitute Lipani anticipates everyone with a header by repeating the goal scored against Portugal (before being sent off). This time, however, the joy for the Genoese is not ephemeral. And the final is worth it. For Portugal, which remains very strong, this version of Italy that has poisoned Spain can be frightening.