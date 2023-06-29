It ends 1-0 for our opponents: the Azzurrini disappoint and the goal by the “Italian” Botheim immediately sends us home

Peter Scognamiglio

Again, on paper we are strong but we will go home soon. The Azzurri’s run at the U21 European Championship ends against Norway, who beat us in the rain in Cluj thanks to a crooked goal by Botheim (Salernitana centre-forward who scored only once in 28 appearances in Serie A). The joke comes from the separate rankings: France first in group D with 9 points, Switzerland, Italy and Norway with 3. With the same goal difference, Switzerland qualifies for the highest number of goals scored (4) in direct matches between the three teams level on points: Italy stops at 3, Norway at 2. Thus skipping not only qualification for the quarter-finals for the Azzurrini, but also the real great goal of entering the top four to return to the Olympics . And Paolo Nicolato’s period on the bench also ends with bitterness, destined to leave the U21 helm.

EQUILIBRIUM — Nicolato changes two interpreters compared to the eleven chosen with Switzerland: Lovato takes the place of Pirola in the center of the defensive trio, Ricci returns to the middle of the field from left midfielder (in place of Bove) and Tonali goes to play. Nailed to zero points in the standings but theoretically still in the running for qualification, Norway is more proactive than in the two previous outings: Smerud designs a 4-3-3 in which up front, in addition to Botheim, there is also Ceide who we know each other well after a year at Sassuolo. However, the blue approach was lively and the first notification came in the 13th minute, with a nice ball from Rovella from the trocar for Pellegri's dirty header. Shortly after, Gnonto also signed up for the game: a good shot at aiming for the area, before wasting time for shooting. Italy keeps the defensive trio higher than usual, however ending up risking Jatta's horizontal pass for Ceide which is anticipated by an excellent recovery by Rovella. Even if the pace doesn't take off, a flash of blue strikes another ball behind the defense (evidently, a proven solution): Parisi goes to look for Rovella's incursion, Ricci arrives on the rebuttal, aiming the goal but hitting the silhouette of an opponent. The last ring of the first half in the 40th minute: nice cross from the right by Bellanova, Tonali attacks the near post and extends his header for Gnonto, anticipated with reactivity by goalkeeper Klaesson.

WHAT A PICK — We must always remain focused and the proof is Evjen's great shot at the start of the second half, with an excellent response from Carnesecchi. Another ball-and-chain progression from Gnonto wreaks havoc between the Norwegian lines, but Willy – bruised after a blow taken in the first half – pardons Klaesson by kicking into the outside of the net. It's time for the first changes: Norway adds quality with Bobb and Nusa and passes 4-2-3-1, while Nicolato revolutionizes the attack (Cambiaghi and Colombo for Gnonto and Pellegri). However, the new Norwegian set-up pays off immediately: Nusa strikes Ricci from the right and puts a strong ball into the area, Carnesecchi almost tries to free, but the suggestion still reaches Botheim (65′) who finds the goal despite kicking badly. We are under and virtually eliminated. Italy throws itself forward with a couple of counter-attacks – Norway was looking for another goal – and we cling to set-piece solutions, but even the worst bad luck comes in: usual corner from Tonali, Cancellieri extends for Cambiaghi who throws himself dead weight and hit the crossbar incredibly. Half a meter from the door. The performances in the three games probably deserved more than just the three points won, but five goals conceded is clearly too much. Big disappointment.

SWITZERLAND-FRANCE 1-4 — In the other match, France puts four of a kind against Switzerland and secures first place with full points: in the quarter-finals they will play on Sunday 2 July, again in Cluj, against Ukraine. As mentioned, Switzerland – albeit overwhelmed – celebrates second place and thanks the detached classification: in Bucharest, on Saturday, they will challenge Spain. France unlocks it in the quarter of an hour with its offensive talents: penalty won by Cherki (unleashed in dribbling) and coldly transformed by the highly anticipated Gouiri, first goal at the European Championship. However, the equalizer arrives in the 35th minute and is the result of a good action: offensive game change from right to left, a decisive veil from Imeri and an assist from Amdouni for Ndoye (on his second goal, after his debut against Norway). After 20′ of the second half, France got back on track taking advantage of a gift: the first approximate Swiss construction, a ball stolen by Barcola who asked for the triangle and closed it on goal for the 2-1. From now on, Les Bleus spread: Cherki's trio entering the area in the slalom, Caqueret's poker on Barcola's assist for the final 4-1. Goals conceded which, paradoxically, didn't hurt Switzerland: in fact, only what happened in the direct clashes between the three-point teams counts to determine second place. Switzerland 4 goals scored, Italy 3, Norway 2.