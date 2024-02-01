Is winter really over? If the end of January and the beginning of February are marked by the presence of the anticyclone Zeus with mild and high temperatures compared to the seasonal average, according to experts this stable phase may not last much longer. And in the meantime, some clouds and a bit of rain will arrive. This the weather picture outlined for today, February 1stbut also for tomorrow and the days to come.

Anticyclone Zeus over Italy, what the experts say

Andrea Garbinato, editorial manager of the site www.iLMeteo.itmeanwhile confirms the persistence of the North African anticyclone Zeus on our country, at least for another week.

Within this stable and decidedly warm phase, especially in the mountains with a maximum of 7-8 degrees at 2500 metres, there will however be some exceptions. Meanwhile, in the next few hours a cloudy passage from north to south is expected with a slight drop in temperature, but with very little rainfall limited to the eastern Alpine border mountains, practically in Alto Adige.

On Friday 2 February this cloudy passage will already be a memory with the return of the sun almost everywhere, except for some timid accumulations on the Lower Adriatic accompanied by a moderate, at times tense, wind. But as we know, Candlemas will be celebrated on February 2nd, an important date for meteorologists; also in the United States and Canada February 2nd will mean a lot for the forecast, with 'Groundhog Day': if the friendly rodent emerges from his shelter without seeing his shadow (cloudy weather) the winter will end soon, if instead he sees its shadow (because it's a beautiful day) winter will continue for another 6 weeks.

Being Italian, however, we follow our popular Candlemas sayings, which are more or less similar to the American 'Groundhog' signal. This year, as mentioned, in Italy a lot of sun is expected for Candlemas so quite the opposite could happen: winter could last a long time according to popular proverbs and also to the first projections which see a significant worsening of the cold from around February 10th .

Meanwhile, with all this stability and with the continuing anticyclone, our health is at risk: the pollution caused by the accumulation of fine dust (pollution due to exhaust gases from cars, heating, industries and so on) will continue to increase in the lower layers with consequent worsening of air quality.

We therefore only have to hope in the 'Marmot' and in the popular Italian sayings: with a more disturbed winter phase we could see snow, rain and cleaner air again; better late than never after a decidedly weak and monotonous winter.

The forecasts in detail

Thursday 1. In the north: lots of clouds, less fog; snow on the eastern border Alps. In the centre: sky gradually becoming more overcast. In the south: irregular clouds.

Friday 2. In the north: sky at times cloudy except for local fog. In the centre: all sun and pleasant climate. In the south: more widespread clouds, windy.

Saturday 3. In the north: partly cloudy skies except for fog. In the centre: all sun and pleasant climate. In the south: sunny and mild.

Trend: Sunday with lots of sun, except for fog in the Po Valley and low clouds between Eastern Liguria and Tuscany where some drizzle will be possible.