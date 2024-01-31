'Subdued' winter and sun in Italy with clear skies, but also fog and ice, due to the super African anticyclone Zeus which will continue its journey on the peninsula at least until the first ten days of February. When, perhaps, an Atlantic disturbance arrives to ruin the Carnival. This is the weather picture for Italy outlined by the experts for today, January 31, and for the next few days.

The four aspects of the anticyclone Zeus: what the experts say

Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it, focuses on four important and largely negative aspects caused by the presence of the anticyclone. Let's start with the positive one, namely the sun. In the next few days the sky will be rather clear or slightly cloudy, especially from Friday and throughout the first weekend of February with pleasant temperatures up to 15-17°C during the day in the Center-South and also in the mountains. The first negative aspect, however, is the fog which over the Po Valley will be thick in the morning and in some cases even persistent, thus keeping temperatures rather low and just a few degrees above zero. The other aspect that should not be underestimated, also because our health is at stake, is the pollution caused by the accumulation of fine dust (pollution due to exhaust fumes from machines, heating, industries, etc.) in the lower layers with a consequent worsening of quality. of the air in particular around large urban areas and not just where the fog will remain.

The large cities of the North will find themselves breathing poisoned air for many days. Finally, the last aspect, fascinating but decidedly strange, is the snow. Strange because we find ourselves in an anticyclonic regime with a clear or slightly cloudy sky. So why does it snow in some areas? This phenomenon occurs when temperatures well below zero (down to -4°C in the Po Valley) allow the fog to freeze and transform into small needles of ice which, looking like snow, settle on the ground, whitening the landscape. This phenomenon has been glimpsed in Emilia (Parma) but also in the Verona and Padua areas.

The African anticyclone Zeus will continue to hold the reins of the weather until at least February 10th, after which an Atlantic disturbance could arrive, ready to ruin Carnival day (Sunday 11th).

The forecast in detail

Wednesday 31. In the north: among fogs and irregular clouds. In the center: irregularly cloudy sky. In the south: partly cloudy skies.

Thursday 1. In the north: lots of clouds, less fog. In the centre: sky gradually becoming more overcast. In the south: irregular clouds.

Friday 2. In the north: partly cloudy skies except for fog. In the centre: all sun and pleasant climate. In the south: sunny and mild.

Trend: weekend with lots of sun and fog in the Po Valley.