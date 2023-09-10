The weather from today is characterized by mid-summer heat in Italy with the African anticyclone which will continue to dominate the scene for several days, with good weather and temperatures above average. According to today’s weather forecast, Sunday 10 September, there will be a further strengthening of the anticyclone, lots of sun and temperatures widely above 30-32°C, up to 36°C in Sardinia. Tomorrow too, let us know iLMeteo.it, and for part of the week good and warm weather will continue to dominate the scene. Then starting from Wednesday 13 September a disturbance will touch the Alps and Pre-Alps bringing some fast scattered showers.