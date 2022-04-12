Warm in Italy around Easter, at least until Friday 15 April: the weather – from Rome to Milan – will be characterized by the African anticyclone that will envelop Italy in an increasingly convincing spring heat. Temperatures will rise above the average of the period by even 5-6 degrees.

The arrival of the ‘camel’, as the African anticyclone is defined by weather sympathizers, will be favored by the entry of a cyclonic vortex between the Iberian Peninsula and Africa, a vortex that will somehow also influence Italy. Let’s see how.

The site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.it, Lorenzo Tedici, confirms that the masses of air transported by the African anticyclone, in addition to being decidedly warmer, will also be more humid, since they will have to cross the Mediterranean Sea: consequently the sky will not always be clear, far from it , cloud cover will be very widespread over many regions. Although the sky is often very cloudy or in some cases even overcast, temperatures will continue to rise. On balance, the hottest days will be those of Thursday 14 and Friday 15 April.

Suffice it to say that in the North it will be possible to touch peaks of 24 degrees in the plains as in Milan and Turin and even 27 degrees in the valleys of Alto Adige; at the Florence Center it will probably be able to exceed the threshold of 25 degrees, as will Caserta. Between 20 and 23 degrees in most other cities, even in Rome.

However, this semblance of an almost summery climate will not last long: precisely on the Easter weekend a core of cold air from Russia seems to have every intention of ruining the plans for the holidays.

WEATHER ITALY, FORECASTS

Tuesday 12. In the north: overcast skies in the Northwest, sunshine elsewhere. In the center: it covers in Sardinia, many clouds on the Tyrrhenian coasts, less elsewhere. In the south: scattered clouds only in Sicily.

Wednesday 13. In the north: often very cloudy or overcast skies. In the center: many clouds over all regions. In the south: often very cloudy skies, even overcast in Sicily.

Thursday 14th. In the north: gradually cloudy skies. Center: irregular clouds. In the south: widespread but harmless cloudiness.

Trend: Friday rather hot day, from Saturday colder air arrives.