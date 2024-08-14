Rome (Agencies)

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that he will propose, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings scheduled for next September, at the level of the “Group of Seven”, a project not only for humanitarian reconstruction, but also for political and economic reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, according to what was reported by the Italian news agency “AKI”.

Tajani confirmed yesterday that “Italy is ready to send a military unit to work in the transitional phase that must be managed by the United Nations and led by the Arab countries, towards the birth of a Palestinian state and the unification of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.”