Italy, with its growing public debt, was considered a ticking time bomb in the heart of Europe. Bloomberg writes about it.

In 2020, amid rising spending due to the coronavirus pandemic, the public debt of Europe’s third largest economy is expected to reach 158 percent of GDP, the source said. Although Rome is one of the main beneficiaries of the multibillion-dollar pan-European economic rescue plan, it will not be able to significantly improve its financial situation in the near future, even with the help of Brussels.

Analysts at Bloomberg believe that in 2021 Italy will only embark on a long road to economic recovery and to stimulate chronically low GDP and productivity growth. However, even with EU support, stabilization of the situation in Italy will take most of the next decade, and after that there will be no guarantees that positive dynamics will continue and Italy’s economic growth will not slow down.

According to the current forecast of the Italian Ministry of Finance, the country’s economy in 2020 will fall by 9 percent, and in 2021 will show an increase of 6 percent. Angelo Miglietta, professor of economics and management at the IULM University in Milan, said that even such a partial rebound next year looks like a very ambitious task. According to him, it will take time for European money to start working for the economic growth of Italy.