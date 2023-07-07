Home page World

She is suspected of having killed a jogger in northern Italy: problem bear Gaia is now to be resettled. So she’s probably not the only one.

Munich/Rome – A few months ago, sad news from Italy made the headlines: a jogger was attacked and killed by a bear in the province of Trentino. The problem bear Gaia (also known as “JJ4”), who is allegedly responsible for this, was then captured and is currently in an animal center in Trento.

After a deadly bear attack in Italy: the animal is to be relocated to Romania

Now Gaia is to be relocated to Romania, the Italian news agency reported ansa. The Romanian authorities are ready to allow the bear to be transferred to the Libearty bear sanctuary near the small town of Zărneşti. More than 100 bears live here on around 69 hectares. A commission set up for this purpose is to accompany the transfer of the animal.

Trento has been examining whether and how it is possible to bring the bear to Romania since the end of June. The Italian animal protection association Lav had also announced that it wanted to take care of the transport of JJ4.

According to the World Animal Protection Society, Romania’s forests are home to the most wild brown bears in Europe – around 6,000 animals. In the future, Italy wants to identify other facilities abroad that can accommodate brown bears, quoted ansa a statement from the Ministry of the Environment. This is to prevent the killing of conspicuous bears.

After attack on joggers in Italy: killing of the bear stopped

Gaia doesn’t seem to be responsible for the jogger’s death at all. A statement from the Italian League Against Animal Experimentation (LEAL) said Gaia could not be responsible for the attack, according to a forensic report. The injuries caused to the jogger are said to come from a male bear.

In the meantime, the authorities in Italy even called for the animal to be killed. However, this was stopped by an order from the highest administrative court. Gaia is considered the younger sister of the bear Bruno (“JJ1”), who was shot in Bavaria in 2006. JJ4 became conspicuous as early as 2020: At that time, the female bear attacked two people on Monte Peller. The court ruled against the killing because of their boys.

In 1999, as part of the EU project “Life Ursus”, ten bears from Slovenia were released into the Adamello-Brenta Nature Park. The population of that time in Trentino should not die out. Among them was the mother of Gaia and Bruno. (cheese)