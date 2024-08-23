Home World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Press Split

Italy is increasingly suffering from mass tourism. A new app is intended to direct travelers to lesser-known sights and thus redistribute the flow of tourists.

Bari – Italy attracts millions of tourists every year who visit the country’s famous cities and sights. But this mass tourism has serious consequences: damage to historical attractions, overcrowded streets, rising prices and an increasing burden on the local population are the downside of the source of income. An innovative app called “Unexpected Italy“ now wants to offer a solution to better distribute the flow of tourists and at the same time rediscover the beauty of Italy.

The so-called “overtourism”, i.e. the excessive concentration of tourists in a few popular places, is in Italy an ever-growing problem. Cities such as Rome, Venice and Florence are particularly badly affected. In these cities, according to Guardianup to 70 percent of all tourists visit just one percent of Italian attractions. The result: overcrowded squares, long queues and increasing frustration among both locals and tourists themselves.

Overtourism in Venice: Day visitors have had to pay an entrance fee of five euros since the beginning of 2024. City employees check tickets on arriving ships. The approximately 30 million tourists a year, with 50,000 inhabitants in the historic center, have become a problem. © Imago Images / Arnulf Hettrich

Mass tourism in Italy: A growing problem

This development not only leads to a deterioration in the quality of life in the affected cities, but also to a loss of authenticity. The charming alleys that once formed the heart of these cities are increasingly flooded by crowdsand many locals are forced to leave their neighborhoods.

Amid these growing challenges, a team led by Italian Elisabetta Faggiana has developed an app that could steer tourism in Italy in new directions.Unexpected Italy“ was created to lure travelers away from the crowded hotspots and instead show them lesser-known but equally fascinating places.

Masses of tourists: Venice in particular is suffering from the ever-increasing number of visitors. As a first countermeasure, a flat-rate entrance fee for day visitors was introduced in 2024. © Imago Images / Arnulf Hettrich

“Unexpected Italy”: An app to combat the tourist rush

Elisabetta Faggiana, one of the founders of the app, explains vipiu.it: “Our app is a Lonely Planet 3.0 that is designed to make travelers feel like locals. We want to Visitors off the beaten tourist track and enable them to experience Italy in an authentic and sustainable way.”

The app offers a variety of features aimed at personalizing the travel process. Users can create digital itineraries tailored to their specific interests and needs. These include not only cultural and historical sights, but also recommendations for restaurants, cafes and local markets that are often not found in the usual travel guides, as the developers promise.

Vicenza: An example of tourism gems away from the hotspots

A prime example of the possibilities of “Unexpected Italy“ is the city of Vicenza, which despite its cultural significance has remained relatively unknown. Vicenza was the home of the Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio, whose works characterize the city. Yet Vicenza is often overlooked by tourists, who instead focus on the more famous cities in the region. But conditions there have become so bad that locals are gathering in the streets to protest.

Through the app, travelers can now discover the alternative attractions of this city, such as the Teatro Olimpico, the oldest covered theater in the world, or the charming B&B La Scuola, housed in an old village school. Faggiana emphasizes the importance of such places: “We want to take people where they can feel the true essence of Italy. Vicenza is a city that has a lot to offer but is often overlooked. Our app helps to bring these pearls to light and redistribute the flow of tourists.”

An app is supposed to provide a solution: “Unexpected Italy” as a digital travel guide © Unexpected Italy

Sustainable tourism: Unexpected Italy as a solution

“Unexpected Italy” aims not only to better distribute the flow of tourists, but also to promote sustainable tourism. The app deliberately directs travelers to less frequented places, thus relieving the pressure on overcrowded cities while strengthening the local economy in the smaller, often lesser-known regions of Italy.

Elisabetta Faggiana and her team emphasize vipiu.it: “It’s not just about discovering new places. We also want to ensure that the people who visit these places are respectful of local cultures and traditions. We believe that by managing tourism in a targeted manner, both visitors and locals can benefit.”

Whether the concept will ultimately be successful remains to be seen. Italy has many attractive alternatives to offer, but Rome, the UNESCO city of Florence and the romanticized Venice attract the most tourists for a reason – despite measures already introduced, such as the entry fee for day visitors to Venice introduced in 2024. Whether “Unexpected Italy” can actually help to better distribute the flow of tourists will probably not become clear until 2025, as the peak summer holiday season of 2024 is soon coming to an end. (ls)