Italy presented a new project immigration lawfocused on minors, who may be temporarily housed in structures for adults and who are They will do medical tests to determine your age.

According to a draft decree approved last Wednesday night by the Council of Ministers, unaccompanied minors over 16 years of age They may be sent, for a maximum of 90 days, to reserved spaces in adult reception establishments.

This project still has to be approved in Parliament, where the government of the far-right Giorgia Meloni has an absolute majority.

This measure is “worrying,” warned this Thursday the spokesperson for Unicef ​​in Italy, Andrea Iacomini. “We can’t put them with adults,” he denounced.

There is currently no procedure that allows us to estimate age accurately and all methods carry a significant margin of error.

Normally, unaccompanied minors, mothers with children or pregnant women are transferred to shelters. with social and health services, with a view to integration, such as language courses or vocational training.

The main target of the bill is young migrants who claim to be under 18 years old to avoid being expelled.

The decree authorizes “anthropometric measurements” and medical examinations, including x-rays, to determine your age.

“With these new rules, it will no longer be possible to lie about your true age,” Meloni warned on Facebook.

However, these types of exams have already been authorized since 2017, with the help of other verification methods. “Specifically, nothing changes,” insists the Unicef ​​spokesperson, recalling that many minors come from countries where it is impossible to determine their age based on official documents.

Age assessment, especially with medical tests, is a very controversial topic. “There is currently no procedure that allows age to be estimated accurately and all methods involve a significant margin of error,” notes the Council of Europe.

