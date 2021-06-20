Italy Wales streaming and live TV: where to see the 2021 Europeans match

ITALY WALES STREAMING TV – Tonight, Sunday 20 June 2021, at 6 pm Italy and Wales will compete at the Olympic stadium in Rome for the third and final day of the group stage of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). In the stands about 15 thousand fans, reduced capacity due to the health emergency. Where to see Italy Wales live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below is all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championships between Italy and Wales will be visible in clear and completely free on Rai 1 (digital terrestrial channel 1 or 501) and via satellite on Sky Sport channels. The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 6 pm today, Sunday 20 June 2021. Expected (on both goals) ample pre and post game.

Italy Wales live streaming

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the Italy Wales match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and games broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone, and on the one reserved for Sky, SkyGo subscribers. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

Game: Italy-Wales

Italy-Wales Date: Sunday 20 June 2021

Sunday 20 June 2021 Schedule: 18

18 TV channel: Rai 1, Sky Sport

Rai 1, Sky Sport Streaming: RaiPlay.it, SkyGo

THE GROUP

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the 2021 Italy Wales European Football Championship match, but what are the probable formations of the match? Here they are:

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Toloi, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson Palmieri; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Church, Building, Insigne

Wales (4-3-3): Ward; C. Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Morrell, Allen, Ramsey; James, Moore, Bale

ALL THE NATIONALS CALLED UP