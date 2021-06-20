Italy-Wales 1-0: Pessina takes care of it. But now Belgium is a nightmare (in the quarterfinals) for the Azzurri

L’Italy also wins against the Wales (who in turn passes the turn for the difference against Switzerland): ends 1-0 with a goal by Matteo Pessina (third goal for the Azzurri after the two friendly against San Marino) and there are nine points for the Azzurri in a group dominated (3-0 a Turkey before and Switzerland then). Party at the Olimpico that greets the Azzurri of Roberto Mancini, now expected at the hottest phase of this Euro 2020: in the round of 16 they will play against the second classified in group C, that is Austria or Ukraine (probable second: just a draw in the match on Monday evening) in the match scheduled for Saturday 26 June at 9.00 pm to London. Then, should they pass the round they will move to Munich for the quarter-final scheduled for July 2 at 21.00. In this case Mancini’s Italy risks a very difficult challenge: probable intersection with the Belgium of Lukaku. And the scenario leads to a possible semi-final against France world champion: but we are going too far, so many varibals and in any case there will be time to make calculations. In the meantime, it is right to celebrate the Azzurri who deservedly fly to the round of 16 after having dominated their group and are in their eleventh consecutive victory (thirty consecutive useful results, equaled the record of Vittorio Pozzo from 1935 to 1939: Marcello Lippi stopped at an altitude of 25).

ITALY, PESSINA KO WALES: ITALY TO THE EIGHTH OF EURO 2020 FROM BEFORE THE GROUP

Mancini, Belotti and Verratti (Lapresse)

Mancini’s Italy takes it all: the first qualification of group A, the eighth final at Wembley against the second of group C and Vittorio Pozzo’s record of 30 consecutive useful results. At the Olimpico a goal from Pessina inflicts the first defeat on Wales in ten men for more than half an hour but qualified equally by virtue of the better goal difference compared to Turkey. The Italian coach changes eight compared to the match against Switzerland, with the novelty represented by Verratti who returns from 1 ‘after the injury that forced him to miss the first two matches. The match follows a similar script to the match against Turkey. The first part of the match is blocked, the Azzurri (with mourning on their arms to pay homage to Boniperti) are struggling to find space. The first opportunity is for Chiesa at 30 ‘. The Juventus player controls his chest and crosses at the far post but Ampadu’s deviation on the line is decisive. The 1-0 goal is postponed to 39 ‘. Side punishment from Verratti and Pessina touches with the right just enough to overcome Ward. It is his goal that decides the match at the referee’s double whistle: Belotti fights for every ball but cannot find the way to goal while Bernardeschi is little more than an extra.

At least in the first 45 ‘because in the second half the Juventus winger immediately shines, at 53’, with a free kick that is printed on the post. Shortly after, Wales nearly equalized: Ramsey missed Acerbi (who took over from Bonucci) but at the moment of the shot he was reassembled by Jorginho. It is the last flash before the turning point of the match: Ampadu enters very hard on Bernardeschi and receives the direct red. More grasslands for Italy that does not close the game and in the 75th minute risks conceding a goal with the most anticipated opponent: Gareth Bale who alone after a bank of Moore in the area unloads a high left-handed shot. In the end there is also space for Raspadori and Castrovilli but above all for Sirigu in goal with Meret who is the only blue of the twenty-six not to have made his debut

ITALY 1-0 WALES (SCOREBOARD)

Matteo Pessina (Lapresse)

ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma (44’st Sirigu); Toloi, Bonucci (1’st Acerbi), Bastoni, Emerson Palmieri; Pessina (42’st Castrovilli), Jorginho (30’st Cristante), Verratti; Church, Belotti, Bernardeschi (30’st Raspadori). On the bench: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Locatelli, Insigne, Immobile, Barella. Coach: Mancini. WALES (3-4-1-2): Ward; Gunter, Rodon, Ampadu; Roberts, Allen (41’st Levitt), Morrell (15’st Moore), N. Williams (41’st B. Davies); Ramsey; Bale (41’st Brooks), James (29’st Wilson). On the bench: Hennessey, A.Davies, Lockyer, Wilson, T. Roberts, Norrington-Davies, J.Williams, Mepham. Coach: Page. REFEREE: Hategan (Romania). NETWORKS: 39’pt Pessina. NOTES: clear evening, soil in good condition. At 10’st Ampadu sent off for direct red (dangerous game). Booked: Allen, Gunter, Pessina. Corners: 7-1. Recovery: 4 ‘pt, 3’ st.