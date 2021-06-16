This Wednesday started the second day of the group stage of Euro 2020, where the activity of this day closes in the Olympic Stadium in Rome with the match between Italy and Switzerland, duel that will start at 2:00 p.m.

The Azurri they will go for the victory to secure the leadership of group A, in which he is in the first position after beating Turkey 3-0 in the opening match; For this reason, he will seek to continue with a perfect pace.

For its part, the Swiss won’t let you miss points, after that in their debut match against Wales they could not maintain the advantage on the scoreboard in which they ended up distributing points after the 1-1 draw.

ALIGNMENTS

Italy

Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli, Berardi, Insigne and Immobile.

Swiss

Sommer, Elvedi, Schär, Akanji, Freuler, Xhaka, Mbabu, Rodríguez, Shaqiri, Seferovic, and Embolo.