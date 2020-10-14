Top game in the UEFA Nations League! At 8:45 p.m., the Italian national team will face the Dutch team in the Atalanta Bergamo stadium – the two nations will probably win the group among themselves. With five points from three games, the Squadra Azzurra is currently still at the top, the Elftal ranks second with one point less.
Italy won the first leg in the Netherlands at the beginning of September thanks to a goal from Nicolo Barella 1-0 – another win on Wednesday evening would put Italy in a very comfortable position.
With these constellations, the two nations tackle:
