Next Saturday, October 14, the selection of Italy will be measured at malt in it San Nicola Stadiumin a duel corresponding to Matchday 7 of Group C of the Qualifiers towards Euro 2024where the Italians are second with seven points, while the Maltese are fifth without any unit.
During their last group engagement, The Nazionale beat 2-1 Ukraine with a doublet of Davide Fratessi. In the case of maltsuccumbed 0-2 against North Macedoniaafter so many Eljif Elmas and Jovan Manev.
It should be noted that the Group C It is led by England with 13 units. So much Italy, Ukraine and Macedonia appear with seven, with malt as a basement with nothing.
When? Saturday, October 14
Place: Bari, Italy
Stadium: Saint Nicholas
Schedule: 12:45 p.m. (Mexico), 3:45 p.m. (Argentina), 8:45 p.m. (Spain)
Channel: Unannounced
streaming: UEFA Play
Although the players of the lazio, Ivan Provedel and Mattia Zaccagni, injuries have left them out of the squad. Therefore, the technician Luciano Spalletti decided to include the forward of the Bologna, Riccardo Orsolini.
In the call for the Azzurra squad there are elements such as Gianluigi Donnaruma (PSG), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Nicolo Barella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), among others.
Goalie: Gianluigi Donnarumma
Defenses: Alessandro Bastoni, Giorgio Scalvini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Federico Dimarco
Midfielders: Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella, Davide Frattesi
Forwards: Moise Kean, Giacomo Raspadori, Nicolo Zaniolo
Substitutes: Alex Meret, Guglielmo Vicario, Gianluca Scamacca, Ricardo Orsolini, Moise Kean, Domenico Berardi, Francesco Acerbi, Cristiano Biraghi, Matteo Darmian, Sandro Tonali, Bryan Cristante, Giacomo Bonaventura, Federico Gatti, Gianluca Mancini, Destiny Udogie, Federico Chiesa.
Unfortunately for the cause of maltyou will lose the Euro Cup having already been eliminated without being able to add a single unit after five games played.
Just last September, North Macedonia He beat them 0-2, before, he fell against Ukraine by the minimum and was beaten 0-4 by England. He was also a victim of Italy in March by a score of 0-2 and finally succumbed on his visit to North Macedonia for 2-1. They only have one goal for and eleven against.
Goalie:Henry Bonello
Defenses: Enrico Pepe, Zach Muscat, Steve Borg
Midfielders: Bjorn Krintensen, Matthew Guillaumier, Ryan Camenzuli, Joseph Mbong
Forwards: Kyrian Nwoko, Jodi Jones, Teddy Teuma
Substitutes: Yannick Yankam, Brandon Paiber, Cain Attard, Paul Mbong, Luke Montebello, Adam Overend, Jake Galea, Matthew Grech, Jean Borg, Kurt Shaw, Jurgen Degabriele, Juan Corbalan
Italy 2-0 Malta
