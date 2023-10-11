During their last group engagement, The Nazionale beat 2-1 Ukraine with a doublet of Davide Fratessi. In the case of maltsuccumbed 0-2 against North Macedoniaafter so many Eljif Elmas and Jovan Manev.

It should be noted that the Group C It is led by England with 13 units. So much Italy, Ukraine and Macedonia appear with seven, with malt as a basement with nothing.

In the call for the Azzurra squad there are elements such as Gianluigi Donnaruma (PSG), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Nicolo Barella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), among others.

🇮🇹 Italy’s call for this break updated after the latest changes. 👀 Provedel and Zaccagni are dropped from Italy’s list for this break due to physical problems. Orsolini, summoned. Chiesa aims to be out for the duel against Malta but would play against… pic.twitter.com/43doX8UwqB — I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) October 9, 2023

Just last September, North Macedonia He beat them 0-2, before, he fell against Ukraine by the minimum and was beaten 0-4 by England. He was also a victim of Italy in March by a score of 0-2 and finally succumbed on his visit to North Macedonia for 2-1. They only have one goal for and eleven against.