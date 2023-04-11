The women’s Colombian National Team plays its second friendly on its European tour this Tuesday preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

After losing by a landslide against France in Clermont-Ferrand (5-2), those led by Nelson Abadía face Italy, at the Tre Fontane stadium, in Rome (9:30 am, with signal from Caracol HD2 and golcaracol.com) .

“We were a bit hurt, but it’s good that this happens to us in preparatory games for the World Cup. Soccer always gives rematches and we have one against Italy”, said forward Ivonne Chacón.

The Selection lost against France an undefeated nine games. It had not fallen since the last game of the women’s Copa América, in which Brazil beat it 1-0.

In addition, the team made some defensive errors that cost them dearly. In the last 15 games, starting with the Copa América that was played in Colombia, the Selection led by Nelson Abadía had only conceded six goals.

This is how Italy arrives at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Italy will be a tough test for Colombia. She is qualified for her second consecutive World Cup and will be in group G, in which she will face Argentina, Sweden and South Africa.

“European soccer is different from South American and not only at national team levels, personally we have players in Europe, we all come from different rhythms, the loads that are handled,” acknowledged María Camila Reyes, player of the National Team and of Santa Fe. .

“Beyond looking at those ups and downs, it’s looking more at the preparation we’re having; we’re doing things well, we’re improving to get to the World Cup in good shape,” added Reyes.

Colombia was in group H of the World Cup, along with Germany, Morocco and South Korea.

