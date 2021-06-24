The KO tournament begins. After the group stage, the teams have entered the final phase of the Eurocup, the round of 16. Italy, one of the teams that has made the best impression, faces Austria, a team that, for the first time in their history, have passed the group stage.
Where is the Italy – Austria? The meeting will take place at Wembley, London’s stadium with a capacity for 90,000 spectators.
When and what time is Italy – Austria? Saturday June 26. The match will be played in Spain at 9:00 p.m. In Mexico City and the center of the United States it will be 2:00 pm; in Argentina at 4:00 p.m.
On which television channel can I watch Italy – Austria? In Spain it can be seen through Telecinco. In Argentina and Chile it may be followed by TNT and DIRECTV Sports. In Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela on DIRECTV Sports. In Bolivia by Tigo Sports. In Mexico they will do it for Sky HD. In the United States, it will be broadcast on ESPN3 and TUDN.
Croatia vs. Scotland | Schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico, USA and South America, online streaming and line-ups
Everything you need to know so you don’t miss out on the Euro Cup match between Croatia and Scotland: schedule, TV channel …
Wales-Denmark: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups
Once the group stage of Euro 2020 is over, it’s the turn of the round of 16. The first of the 8 matches to be played will be the one facing Ga
Spain-Slovakia: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups
When are the Eighth Finals of the European Championship?
Far was the presentation of the European national team competition, today we are already days away from the closing of the group stage. Look who and when the 8th play.
Where can I stream Italy – Austria? In Spain it will be broadcast online through the platform My TV. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be followed through DIRECTV Play. In Mexico via Blu To Go Video Everywhere. In the United States on ESPN Play.
What was the last result between Italy and Austria? The last meeting between the two teams was played in 2008, it was a friendly and ended with a draw at 2.
Italy
Italy is one of the great teams of the Eurocup. The selection led by Roberto Mancini has won and convinced. Full of victories in the group stage, three out of three. He successfully beat Switzerland and Turkey. He won by the minimum against Wales with a team full of rotations.
Matteo Pessina will have to be careful in the match against Austria. The player is warned and if he sees a yellow card, he will not be able to participate in the quarterfinals, as long as his selection is the winner.
Giorgio Chiellini and Alessandro Florenzi are doubtful for the eighth game. They both have muscle soreness and, although Mancini tries to win them back so he can line them up on Saturday, they won’t know if they can participate or not until the last minute.
Austria
Austria is one of the revelation teams of the Eurocup. They could not beat the Netherlands on the penultimate matchday, but they clearly beat North Macedonia and beat Ukraine with solvency. Have stayed seconds in the group stage.
The Austrians will have to be more careful than Italy in the round of 16. David Alaba, its star and captain, Daniel Bachmann and Stefan Lainer are warned and could miss the quarter-finals.
Whatever happens, the Eurocup is already a success. They had never won a match in the competition and this time they have won two and have, for the first time in their history, passed the group stage. Without pressure, they want to keep dreaming.
Italy: Donnarumma: Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Beradi, Immobile and Insigne.
Austria: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragovic, Hintergger, Alaba; Schlager, Grillistch; Laimer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic.
We love to dream of the Austria team, but we enjoy watching the Italy game. The Azzurri start with a lot of advantage for this match, they are very favorites. There will be no surprises.
Leave a Reply