This Saturday the second ticket to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 will be defined with the duel between Italy Y Austria, which will take place in the Wembley stadium o’clock at 2:00 p.m.

Italy looks like one of the favorites for the 2020 Eurocup title and advanced to the round of 16 as the leader of group A with nine points. Now they will try to maintain their good streak and advance to the next round.

For its part, Austria qualified second in Group C with six points, the product of two victories in the group stage, so they will go for the feat and seek to leave Italy out.

ALIGNMENTS

ITALY

Donnarumma, Spinazzola, Acerbi, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo, Verratti, Jorginho, Barella, Insigne, Berardi and Immobile

AUSTRIA

Bachamnn, Alaba, Hinteregger, Dragovic, Lainer, Grillitsch, Schlager, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Laimer and Arnautovic