In 2019 Víctor Manuel de Saboya, the son of the last king of Italy, gave an unusual gift to his granddaughter when he turned 16: he abolished the Salic law to make her the first female heir to a nonexistent throne.

It is about Vittoria Cristina Chiara Adelaide Maria, or Savoy victory, who is now 17 years old, a young woman who lives and studies in Paris, and whom her father affectionately calls rock and roll princess. With almost 50,000 followers on Instagram in her country, she is already seen as the princess influencer, and dreams of one day founding her own fashion brand while leading the historic house of Savoy.

Italy has not had a king since June 2, 1946 Its citizens voted en masse in a referendum to abolish the monarchy, and since then they seem to have shown no interest in restoring it. Shortly after, in 1948, the Magna Carta decided to prohibit the entry of the heirs of the royal house into the national territory, until Silvio Berlusconi repealed this clause in 2002.

“It was the best gift he could have given me,” said the aristocrat about her crown – symbolic – in a recent interview with The New York Times. Her She is the eldest among the daughters of Manuel Filiberto de Saboya, son of Victor Emmanuel, who retains the honorary title of Prince of Venice, and of the French actress Clotilde Courau, whom the heir met practicing fencing at an event organized by another royal cousin, Alberto de Monaco. Manuel Filiberto is well known to Italians after having gained notoriety on the sets of Dancing with the Stars and participating in the Island of the Famous.

Víctor Manuel de Saboya, in 2006. Photo EFE

At present the prince is creating a series similar to The Crown about his grandmother, Queen Maria José, a role model for Victoria. Living between Geneva and his home in Umbria, Manuel Filiberto’s last business was a chain of food trucks in the United States that sells Italian pasta under the name Prince of Venice.

Her daughter seems to have shown an interest in public life and a few weeks ago she posted a video addressed to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, to lead the protests of the students of French private schools for having to take face-to-face exams, unlike in public schools. The video shows the young woman speaking fluently, and her father says that he helped her avoid some too informal expressions. But for the rest, her networks seem to point out that she leads a life away from the spotlight, and she hangs photos posing with different models like any other girl of her age and social status would.

To London

Now the princess is fully focused on selectivity and preparing to move to the UK, where from the next year you will study Economics, Marketing and Art at the University of London. “What his mother and I want is for him to finish his studies. I’m very proud of her, ”Manuel Filiberto told this newspaper.

She says that for the young woman carrying the weight of the house is still something very “abstract”, and they will begin to prepare it later, once her grandfather dies and her father takes over the head of the family. They would like her to be known for her role in the dynasty or charitable projects. At the moment she is really interested in fashion, she enjoys her “own style”, but she is still “looking for herself”. “Whatever she chooses, I will support her,” her father promises.

Victoria of Savoy doesn’t seem to pay much attention to her detractors, the rival branch of the clan, the Dukes of Aosta. Prince Amadeo of Aosta claims that he is the legitimate heir to the throne that does not exist, and he argues that Salic law cannot be changed until the monarchy is restored, if it is ever restored. Their complaints have a reason: their son, Prince Aimone, has two sons, so they have no interest in changing the rules of succession. The struggle between the two lineages has led them to fight, literally.

Victoria de Savoya doesn’t seem to pay much attention to her detractors. Instagram photo

It is well known that at the wedding of the Kings of Spain in 2004, Víctor Manuel and Amadeo they ended up with fists after private dinner on the threshold of the palace.

Despite the mishap, Manuel Fqiliberto boasts of his bond with Felipe and Letizia and suggests that a beautiful friendship could be born between his older daughters, with very similar ages, given that both will study in the United Kingdom. “I hope that Leonor and Victoria meet, because I have always had great respect for the Kings,” he says. “We will see where life takes them, but it would be very nice.”

