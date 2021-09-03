Italian tennis placed three of its representatives in the third round of the US Open on Thursday. Of two of them, Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner, Was expected; the other, Andreas SeppiIt was difficult for him, but he was surprising and now he is presented with a path through which he could advance further.

Berrettini did not have it so easy to overcome the tough French Corentin Moutet, whom he beat 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3 in 3:21. The 2019 semifinalist dispatched 50 winners, 17 of them from direct service and still lost his serve three times, but will face Ilya Ivashka on Saturday, the Belarusian with Spanish training who has arrived in form and submitted without problems the Canadian Pospisil (6-3, 6-4 and 7-6 (5)). It had never gotten past the premiere until this year.

Sinner suffered more than expected against the American guest Zachary Svajda, 18 years old and 716th in the ranking. The great hope of transalpine tennis had to work hard to carry out the four sets of the duel: 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6) and 6-4 at 3:34. Jannik shot his unforced errors (58), although he solved it with 57 winners. He will be seen with a tough nut to crack, a recovered Gael Monfils, who liked and was liked against local Steve Johnson (7-5, 4-6, 6.4 and 6-4).

The great joy of the day was taken by the veteran Seppi, who at 37 years old and from 89th place in the classification got rid of the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, seeded number 10 when coming back and beating him by 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and 7-6 (6) at 2:50. The Bolzano tennis player reaches the third round of the tournament for the fourth time and will have a good chance of surpassing his best result if he defeats the German of the previous one. Oscar Otte, who is out there and showed it by beating American Denis Kudla with great ease (6-4, 6-4 and 6-2).

Results, table and schedules.