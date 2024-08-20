Italy | Very difficult rescue conditions for a sunken yacht in Italy – Divers have a 10-minute time window

Italy|Six people are still missing.

Sicily the conditions for the rescue operation of the Bayesian yacht, which sank off the island in Italy on Monday morning, are very difficult for divers.

The work of the rescuers is hindered by the short time spent diving, the stuff spread inside the yacht and the difficult weather conditions.

A rescue diver working for the Italian Red Cross Guy Thomas tells for the BBCthat for example current, wind and waves make the work difficult. The Italian fire brigade also said that just getting inside the ship was difficult at first, as the furniture blocked access.

In addition turning the yacht’s hull to a 90-degree angle causes difficulties.

Rescuers are having trouble getting to the part of the ship where the passengers who are still missing may be. As the yacht sank at night, the passengers are believed to have been in its innermost rooms and did not have enough time to escape.

The yacht is about 50 meters below sea level, giving divers only a ten-minute window to search for the missing passengers before returning to the surface. If divers return to the surface too quickly, they may suffer from diver’s sickness.

According to Thomas interviewed by the BBC, the rescue operation thus creates a real risk for divers as well, who in the worst case can get stuck inside the yacht.

On Monday at least one person died in the yacht accident and six people are still missing.

There were 22 people on board the yacht, including 10 crew members. 15 people were rescued from the water on Monday. Among those rescued was the owner of the yacht, a technology millionaire by Mike Lynch wife Angela Bacares.

Lynch, his 18-year-old Hannah-daughter and four others are still being searched for in the water.