Italy | Venice starts charging tourists an entrance fee to the historic center

The experiment will start next spring.

of Venice from next spring, there will be an entrance fee of five euros to the historic center.

On Tuesday, the Venice city council voted in favor of the entrance ticket trial, reports news agency AFP.

It is an experiment, the continuation of which will be decided later. The entrance fee is charged to day tourists.

Entrance fee is justified by the fact that the number of tourists in the city center has become too high. At the end of July, the UN cultural organization Unesco recommended that Venice be added to the world heritage list as an endangered site.

Unesco stated at the time that the historic center of Venice and the surrounding lagoon are threatened with irreversible damage. Unesco appealed to, among other things, the disadvantages brought by climate change and mass tourism.

Those who are critical of the entrance fee experiment have assessed that the five-euro fee does not limit the number of tourists.