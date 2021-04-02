Italy Venice gets the cruise ship ban awaited by residents: giant ships no longer have access to the canals of the historic city

Attempts have been made to evict cruise ships from the Giudecca Canal in the past.

In Italy the country’s government has decided to ban large cruise ships from entering the canals of the city of Venice.

The matter is reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. Italian Minister of Culture Dario Franceschinin according to the request of the UN cultural organization UNESCO.

Venice and its lagoons are on the UNESCO World Heritage List. According to the BBC, large cruise ships and cargo ships will have to land in the industrial port of Marghera for the time being, having previously sailed in the heart of Venice on the Giudecca Canal.

Later, large ships are scheduled to build a harbor outside the lagoon, Franceschini said on Twitter.

“Everyone who has visited Venice in recent years has been horrified by these ships. They are hundreds of meters long, as tall as apartment buildings and run through fragile places, ”Franceschini described to the news agency. Reuters according to Thursday.

Currently, cruise tourism is suspended due to a coronavirus pandemic. However, according to Reuters, it is still uncertain how the newly decided cruise ship ban will work in practice. For example, in 2013, the government also decided to ban large vessels in the Giudecca Channel, but the local court overturned the decision.

Of the big ones ships have been accused of polluting the delicate ecosystem of the lagoon and eroding the foundations of historic buildings. In Venice, some residents have long called for a ban on cruise ships.

Anger at cruise ships increased further in 2019 when a huge cruise ship collided with a dock and a tourist boat. Several people were injured in the situation.

Venice has long suffered from increased tourism over crustaceans. According to Reuters, the city was visited by about 25 million tourists a year before the pandemic. The flood of tourists, for example, has pushed up house prices so that many locals have had to move from the canal town to the mainland.

Tourists brought by cruise ships have been considered particularly undesirable: they clog the city’s narrow alleys and bridges for a few hours, but stay overnight and eat on ships. This way, local entrepreneurs and the economy will not benefit from tourists. Among other things, a news channel writes about it CNN.

Financial magazine Forbes reported in 2019 that more than 600 cruise ships visited Venice each year.