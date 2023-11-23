Italy | Venice agreed on the details of tourist entrance fees

Those who are critical of the entrance fee experiment have estimated that a fee of a few euros will not limit the number of tourists.

Venice the authorities have agreed on the details of the historic decision regarding tourists visiting the city, reports CNN. The city plans to charge tourists visiting the city during the day an entrance fee of five euros next year. The Venice city council voted in favor of an admission ticket trial earlier in September.

According to CNN, the admission fee is currently valid for 29 days between April and July. The exact dates are not yet known, but fees will be collected on Saturdays and Sundays, for example. The entrance fee is charged to all visitors who come to the city without a reservation between 8:30 and 16:00. The entrance fee is charged to everyone over 14 years old.

The entrance fee can be paid on an online platform that offers tourists a QR code that serves as an entrance ticket. The entrance ticket can also be bought at kiosks located in the city. People who own an apartment or, for example, work or study in the city, have to download a long-term QR code that is valid for one year. They are not charged an admission fee. Moving around the city without a QR code can lead to a fine, which according to CNN is from 50 euros to 300 euros per person.

in northeastern Italy Located on the Adriatic coast, Venice has been on the World Heritage List since 1987. The city, known for its cultural attractions, has struggled with mass tourism for years.

Approximately 30 million tourists visit the city annually. Two thirds of visitors spend only one day in the city. Those who are critical of the entrance fee experiment have assessed that the five-euro fee does not limit the number of tourists.