Italy | Venetians are fleeing mass tourism: the city’s population is feared to drop to a historic low already this week

Mass tourism has caused Venetians, among other things, rising living costs and a lack of affordable housing.

of Venice the population will drop below 50,000 by Friday of this week.

This is the opinion of the group of activists campaigning for the preservation of the city’s cultural heritage Venice.com, which has followed the demographic development of Venice. A British newspaper with news about it of The Guardian according to the population number would fall to a historically low level if the estimate is realized.

“We don’t have an exact number, but according to our calculations and the data from the population register, the number will fall below 50,000,” said the British newspaper Matteo Secchiwho runs Venessia.com.

from Venice has moved 120,000 people since the beginning of the 1950s, mainly due to mass tourism.

According to Secchi, those who stayed in the city feel “suffocated by the economic machinery”, which is mainly focused on tourism.

According to him, tourism has caused the cost of living to rise and the lack of affordable housing. He adds that tourism has also led to the fact that shops selling essential goods have been replaced by souvenir shops.

“Tourism is a double-edged sword. It brings money, but at the same time drives away all the services and facilities that people living in Venice need.”

of Venice officials announced plans to attract remote workers to the city earlier this year. However, it seems to have had little effect.

“This is fine, but we need a revolutionary change and for the council to introduce significant measures, such as providing financial incentives to property owners who, for example, only rent to Venetians,” Secchi said.

“The danger is that we will die out. Soon we will be like relics in a museum.”

Venice’s city council has dismissed population concerns, arguing that the population is boosted by foreign students and daily commuters, and that the population register does not include those who may live in the city for a significant part of the year but are not registered as residents.

Italian the government has tried to curb the number of tourists visiting Venice.

The latest measure to control the number of tourists is the rule that will enter into force next year, according to which tourists coming for the day must pay a one-time fee upon entering Venice.

Those coming to Venice have to announce their visit a day before and pay 3–10 euros, depending on how busy the season is.

Last year The Italian government banned cruisers from coming directly to Venice in front of St. Mark’s Square and near the island in the Giudecca Canal.

Cruisers were wanted out to protect the lagoon’s ecosystem and cultural heritage.