From: Patrick Mayer

A holiday on Lake Garda ends deadly for a tourist. After an accident near Garda, the young man fights for his life for weeks – in the end in vain.

Munich/Verona – Sad news from Lake Garda in Italy: a vacationer died from severe head injuries after an accident between Torri del Benaco and Garda. Like the Südtrioler Nachrichten website stol.it reported, the 37-year-old Philipp A. from Bruneck died in a clinic in Verona.

Lake Garda: South Tyrolean had a fatal accident between Torri del Benaco and Garda

The South Tyrolean had a scooter accident on the night of June 1st to 2nd at around 1 a.m. not far from the popular tourist hotspot Punta San Vigilio in the north-east of Lake Northern Italy on the Gardesana Orientale (SR 249) road. According to the report, without any external influence, he suddenly fell on his small motorcycle and hit the asphalt hard.

On the scooter sat noisy stol.it also his brother, who accordingly suffered only minor injuries. Philipp A., on the other hand, was thrown against a hard object, possibly a curb, the report speculates. The casualty suffered severe head injuries, although he was probably wearing a helmet.

The young man from the Puster Valley was taken to the Polo Confortini University Hospital in Verona by the rescue workers who rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Philipp A. has been in a coma ever since stol.it according to the doctors last Wednesday (June 28) after a long fight for his life only death could be determined.

Lake Garda: Again and again fatal accidents involving holidaymakers

A number of roads and events on Lake Garda are considered treacherous. Time and again, fatal accidents involving tourists occur at the place of longing for many German vacationers between Veneto, Lombardy and Trento. For example, a tragic incident in early summer 2021 caused a stir: on June 19, 2021, shortly before midnight, two people from Munich and their motorboat collided with the wooden boat of an Italian couple from the area near the west bank.

The then 37-year-old Umberto Garzarella and his girlfriend Greta Nedrotti (25) died in the accident, which caused great outrage in Italy. A court in Brescia, Lombardy, then sentenced the two accused Germans to prison terms of four years and six months and two years and eleven months, respectively. (pm)